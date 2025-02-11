Frank Fritz’s will is allegedly being picked! The late American Pickers star’s will is reportedly being challenged four months after his death by one of his friends. The late reality TV star breathed his last on September 30, 2025, at the age of 60, after succumbing to the after-effects of suffering from a stroke in 2020. Frank’s long-spanning battle with Crohn’s disease could’ve also partially contributed to his demise.

On February 7, 2025, The US Sun exclusively reported that a friend of the late American Pickers star had challenged Frank’s will four months after his demise. According to the court documents obtained by the outlet, the friend demanded a trial to determine the late reality TV star’s estate. The attorney representing Frank’s friend on her behalf filed a petition of probate to “set aside will and jury demand.” This essentially means that the friend has requested the will be canceled or legally invalidated. The case has officially been sealed, which bars the documents from being made available to the public.