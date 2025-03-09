Fans of the History Channel's American Pickers were flummoxed when long-time co-host Frank Fritz started to disappear from the show in Season 21 (he was recovering from extensive back surgery). They were rocked when he was fired prior to Season 22, with speculation that a fallout with co-host Mike Wolfe was the reason, then again when Fritz suffered a stroke in July 2022. But the news that Fritz passed away on September 30, 2024, at the age of 60, was devastating. That should have been the end of his story, if only for the shocking contestation of Fritz's will by his father, William "Bill" Fritz.

'American Pickers' Starts off Strong, but Lost What Made It Special Without Fritz

American Pickers started off strong, with 3.1 million viewers tuning in to catch the January 18, 2010, premiere. At the time, this made it the most-watched series premiere for the network, besting 2007's launch of Ice Road Truckers. The success of the series has kept it on the air ever since, with Wolfe confirming a 27th season. The narration that leads off each episode of the show sums up the premise in a nutshell:

[W]e're pickers. We travel the back roads of America looking to buy rusty gold. We're looking for amazing things buried in people's garages and barns. What most people see as junk, we see as dollar signs. We'll buy anything we think we can make a buck on. Each item we pick has a history all its own. And the people we meet? Well, they're a breed all their own. We make a living telling the history of America... one piece at a time.

The simple premise is bolstered by the authenticity and chemistry among the cast. The banter is fun, and they're all genuine people enjoying fascinating pursuits and never belittling the people they come across. However, that chemistry changed with Fritz's departure from the series in 2022, and the series has seen declining viewership ever since. Fritz himself was also declining, in every sense of the word. He struggled to walk, suffered from Crohn's disease and the aftereffects of his stroke, was placed into guardianship, and battled an addiction to alcohol. But when he died in 2024 of stroke complications, he was surrounded by his family and friends, including Wolfe. Noticeable by his absence? Bill Fritz.

The Drama Around 'American Pickers' Frank Fritz's Will