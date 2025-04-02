American Pickers host Mike Wolfe has found bliss when he started dating actress Leticia Cline. However, as their relationship progresses, fans cannot help but wonder if this means that they will see Cline on the show, picking antiques alongside her boyfriend. In a conversation with The U.S. Sun, she finally addresses the speculations, but her answer leaves fans with more questions.

Cline addresses the possibility of her joining American Pickers on the red carpet for her and Wolfe’s new movie Day of Reckoning. When The U.S. Sun asked if she would appear on American Pickers, she said, “I don’t know.” This could mean a lot of things, as she may truly not know if she could appear on the show, or if there is something in the pipeline that she cannot tell anyone about. This also leaves fans to interpret what her answer means, as it is between “yes” and “no,” which therefore means the door for her appearance is still open.

Speaking about joining American Pickers, she says that she and Wolfe have been doing some picking off-screen. “I’ve been joking that I’m going to do this show called The Pick After The Pick because I go to all of them,” she said. “I’m always there and I get to pick afterwards and I find the best stuff. I’m like, ‘I’m going where all the good stuff happens.’”

Cline Could Potentially Appear in ‘American Pickers’ After The Show’s Hiatus