Following Frank Fritz's passing, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe has broken his silence. Taking to social media, Mike Wolfe paid tribute to his former cohost. Fritz, the beloved costar of the hit History Channel reality series, recently passed away at the age of 60.

American Pickers originally debuted in 2010. The series followed Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they scoured the country in search of hidden artifacts and treasures. Whether they add them to their own personal collections or hope to sell them, Wolfe and Fritz took viewers on a grand tour of American history through the world of antiques.

Mike Wolfe Paid Tribute to 'American Pickers' Costar

Taking to Instagram, Mike Wolfe honored his friend and costar. He wrote, “It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night. I’ve know Frank for more then half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself. Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures. Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic. We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your in a better place."

The pair worked on American Pickers from 2010 until Fritz departed in 2020. Fritz's sudden disappearance earned a plethora of theories and rumors. While there was a feud regarding the pair, another major reason for Fritz's departure was health concerns, including a recent back surgery, Crohn's disease, and a stroke. Despite the feud, the pair were able to reconcile. Like Wolfe, fans are grieving the loss of the beloved television personality as they await a new season of the series.

