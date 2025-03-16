American Pickers star Mike Wolfe’s girlfriend, Leticia Cline is welcoming a grandchild. The happy news was confirmed after Cline’s 22-year-old son, Caleb Elijah Cline, revealed that he and his girlfriend Hailie are expecting a baby girl. This means that Wolfe, who has been dating the 46-year-old journalist and model since 2021, is set to become a step-grandfather at the age of 60.

Cline’s son took to Instagram to share the news and shared a snap of his girlfriend’s sonogram prints, as reported by The U.S. Sun. While Cline has not publicly commented on the announcement, she has previously shared posts highlighting the close bond she shares with her son. In 2020, Cline took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post on her son’s 18th birthday and called him her “favorite person.”

The news comes shortly after Wolfe announced his brand-new History channel docu-series, History’s Greatest Picks with Mike Wolfe. The show will feature eight 60-minute episodes where Wolfe will uncover stories behind rare treasures and artifacts. The show is produced by Cineflix Productions with Wolfe serving as an executive producer. At the same time, Wolfe is currently filming for American Pickers Season 27 and sharing updates about the upcoming season on Instagram.

Fans Are Disappointed in Mike Wolfe’s Expensive Antique Finds

As reported by The U.S. Sun, Wolfe has stocked his store, Antique Archaeology, with some of his most expensive finds yet. The reality star’s latest rare collectibles include an $8,000 For Sales and Service sign, along with a $4,900 vintage soccer arcade game. However, interested buyers can get the pieces on the store’s website for a discounted price.

But that’s not all! Wolfe’s other high-ticket finds include a $3,500 Coca-Cola sign and a $3,000 Love Tester machine, which was featured on American Pickers Season 24. But the standout item is a $3,200 St. Louis Plane model that honors Charles Lindbergh’s historic non-stop flight from New York to Paris. A 1947 Humpty Dumpty pinball machine is also on sale for $1,500. According to The U.S. Sun, Wolfe had originally bought the machine for $700 on an episode of the show.

However, reportedly, fans and customers aren’t very happy with the hiked prices on Wolfe’s latest finds. Many of them have taken to social media to express their frustration with the overpriced items at Wolfe’s Iowa store. According to the fans, many of the pieces on sale at the store were purchased for significantly less on American Pickers before being marked up to three times their original value. However, some fans rushed to defend Wolfe and argued that it’s common for rare antiques to be priced higher.

All seasons of American Pickers are streaming on Hulu. The show has been renewed for Season 27, but an official release date has yet to be announced.