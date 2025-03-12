American Pickers star Mike Wolfe just shared a light-hearted moment with his co-star Jon Szalay from set, and the fans are pretty amused by their antics. The American Pickers cast is currently filming episodes for the show’s 27th season in South Carolina. However, they still manage to find some time for fun amidst all their hard work.

On March 2011, 2025, Wolfe shared a behind-the-scenes photo on his Instagram which featured him and Szalay taking a rainy-day stroll while sharing an umbrella. But what caught the fans’ attention was Wolfe’s playful mid-jump as he did a heel click. The photo made it look like the reality star was floating in mid-air. In the caption, Wolfe talked about how well he and Szalay worked together. “He keeps me grounded and I lift him up,” joked Wolfe.

Fans immediately took to the comments section to make pop culture references and compared Wolfe to the titular character from Mary Poppins. “Michael Poppins,” read one of the comments. The photo reminded another fan of the 1952 musical, Singin’ in the Rain and they commented: “Pickin’ in the Rain,” as a funny nod to Wolfe’s antique hunting adventures on the show.

Mike Wolfe Announces New TV Show

On March 5, 2025, Wolfe announced that he is expanding his horizons with a brand-new TV show. The exciting news was shared by Cineflex Media in an Instagram post which revealed that Wolfe will star in a one-hour non-fiction series titled, History’s Greatest Picks with Mike Wolfe. The show will feature eight episodes with the reality star serving as the host and executive producer. The news comes shortly after Wolfe announced his involvement in the upcoming neo-Western film, Day of Reckoning.

Wolfe reposted the announcement to his Instagram story with the caption: “Here we go again.” As reported by Parade, Wolfe is excited to embark on a new adventure while still honoring his “lifelong passion” of picking. According to the reality star, viewers are in for a ride with this new show and can expect to see some of his greatest finds of all time.

The reality star talked about being on the road to film American Pickers for over a decade. He shared that the show has given him the opportunity to track down hidden gems in the most unexpected places. Wolfe added that over the years, he has connected with all kinds of people who want to preserve history. With his new show, he plans on doing more of what he loves. In History’s Greatest Picks with Mike Wolfe, the reality star will dive deep into the stories and values behind antique treasures, relics and artifacts.

All seasons of American Pickers are streaming on Hulu. The show has been renewed for Season 27, but an official release date is yet to be announced.