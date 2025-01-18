American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is calling on his fans to help out with a new restoration project. The reality star has recently discovered a rare Indian Prince Factory Racer motorcycle and is now trying to uncover its history. The bike features the initials “AC” on its tank, and Wolfe hopes that one of his many fans might have a lead on the vehicle’s origins or ownership.

The reality star took to Instagram to share a picture of his latest vintage find and shared that the motorcycle features an overhead valve. Wolfe referred to the bike as an “untouched time capsule” and requested his fans to send in any information they might have on it. Wolfe’s followers and loyal American Pickers viewers shared the excitement in the comments and one of them even provided the reality star with a possible lead.

According to one of Wolfe’s followers, the bike was owned by a man named Mort Wood. The user wrote that Wood was known for owning two of these bikes in the late 1920s, and one of them had a JAP motor in it. “As I recall it was a 27 or 28 as indicated by the VIN number,” added the follower. But that’s not all! The follower gave Wolfe details about the bike’s VIN to identify its exact production year. The commenter noted they have a 2001 photo from Indian Prince’s 100th anniversary which features five Indian Prince Factory Racers.

Danielle Colby Appreciates Mike Wolfe for Donating to Her Museum

American Pickers star Danielle Colby is all praise for co-star Mike Wolfe after he donated a rare vintage burlesque poster to her Stripping History Museum. The poster features Gay Dawn, a celebrated burlesque performer from the 1970s. Colby took to Instagram to express her gratitude to Wolfe and shared how thrilled she was to showcase the vintage poster. In the caption, Colby referred to the gift as a “rare piece of Burly history.”

She also shared that the design alterations on the poster might have been to comply with “blue laws” by adding bikini tops and G-strings. Colby speculated that the artist had to pencil in these details later, and that it was pretty normal back then. Taking a stroll down memory lane, Colby shared that the technique reminded her of work she once did in her father’s photography studio and later used in her own projects before joining American Pickers.

In March 2024, Colby posted a photo on Instagram to share that she was preparing her space at the Stripping History Museum. The reality star posted photos of herself in a handmade, stage-worn costume created by Lorraine Gail Smith, a feature dancer from Boston’s infamous Combat Zone. Colby talked about the history of the costume in the caption and praised Smith’s influence in the burlesque world.

American Pickers Season 26 is currently airing on the History Channel, with new episodes premiering on Wednesdays at 9:00 PM Eastern Time. The show is available to stream on History Channel’s website as well.

