Mike Wolfe has been bringing the world of picking to the screen since American Pickers debuted in 2010. On the program, Mike travels the country in search of some of the most interesting finds, from antiques to memorabilia, hidden away in garages, storage units, and more. Beyond his knowledge and expertise as a picking legend, Mike Wolfe has been bringing his worth to the world of real estate. Mike Wolfe has recently expanded his real estate portfolio in the town of Columbia, Tennessee. The little hamlet, which sits a little over 40 miles outside of Nashville, has needed a boost. And Mike Wolfe is determined to help business boom in this quiet town.

American Pickers is one of History Channel's most beloved properties thanks to the unique finds that the show presents episode after episode. Exploring the back roads of America on an exciting treasure hunt, American Pickers takes viewers on a trip like no other show provides. Originally presented by Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, the series is currently presenting a lot of episodes for its triumphant twenty-fifth season. Now led by Mike Wolfe, Danielle Colby, Robbie Wolfe, and Jersey Jon, American Pickers is restoring viewers' hope for their own buried treasures. With so much success for nearly a decade and a half, some of the show's talent is taking up new ventures by utilizing their skills unseen on the show.

Mike Wolfe Is Taking Over Columbia, Tennessee

Over the course of the past few years, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe has helped to revitalize the town of Columbia, Tennessee by purchasing multiple properties and bringing new life into the area. In a town known as the Mule Capital of the World, Mike Wolfe has accomplished a rebirth, one property at a time. With multiple properties located in town now owned by the face of American Pickers, he is helping to revitalize the town with a project of upwards of $93 million. Of the properties he owns and rents out, they include a bike shop, a vacation rental, a coffee shop, and a theater. Mike Wolfe has a history of bringing treasure back to life on American Pickers, but this new venture seems a perfect fit for an HGTV original program. It's like his own Home Town Takeover! Could a crossover eventually be on the horizon?

On the website of his vacation property, Two Lanes Guesthouse, it's revealed that Mike has long advocated for small town heritage tourism. But of all the small towns America has to offer, why Columbia? He fell in love with the town's history surrounding transportation. Of the multiple venues Mike has purchased in Columbia, Mike has allowed companies to rent them out from him. Some of the businesses include Hazelwood Laboratories, Muletown Coffee, Trek Bicycle Store Columbia, and Packard Playhouse. Thanks to his incredible projects, new businesses have been booming, opening up shop in the community. They include Prime & Pint Butchery and Public House and Build A Donut Bakery.

As for Mike himself, his stamp on Columbia is thanks to his vacation rental property, Two Lanes Guesthouse. As described on the website, Two Lanes Guesthouse is "A unique, Main Street loft vacation rental in Columbia, Tennessee. This is the first time that fans of American Pickers get to see picks from the show that Mike has pulled out of barns and sheds across America presented as decor." This passion project has been a lesser-known secret for American Picker fans. Mike states that he has been selling his finds to designers and decorators for more than 30 years. Now they get to see his pieces serve a greater purpose. Thanks to his love and devotion to cars and motorcycles, Mike has been tackling the preservation of a 1937 Chevy dealership and Texaco station that he calls Columbia Motor Alley. Additionally, he has been updating his fans and followers of a remodel of a three-bedroom home, which will restore the historic parts of the house. While his own personal antique store, Antique Archaeology, are located in Nashville and LeClaire, Iowa, perhaps a new location will open in Columbia. By the time he's done with Columbia, perhaps he'll have a town square dedicated in his honor.

Mike Wolfe Has the Pulse of America

Since Mike Wolfe was introduced to the world, he has been able to restore and revitalize hope for some of the country's most incredible hidden treasures. Between his work on American Pickers and his hand in exploring a new life to Small Town, USA, Mike Wolfe has been able to increase the intrigue in finding promise in the past. As summer comes and a new season of American Pickers continues to film, having Mike continue his adventures has brought a new sense of purpose by spotlighting the people and places that make the country tick. From June and over the next couple of months, American Pickers is set to visit Arkansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and more. In each locale, there have been calls out for locals to bring their finds to potentially be featured on the show. While it does expose that perhaps the treasure hunt is not entirely authentic, after all of these years, there are still individuals who are eager to share their goods with the pickers.

American Pickers is a groundbreaking program in the sense that it allows perceived trash to sparkle and shine. Even with changing faces, the heart of the show has yet to change. The fans may have their opinions on who's gone and who's remained, but the passion continues to shine through. Mike Wolfe is truly an enigma. While there are no signs of American Pickers slowing down, Mike Wolfe's ability to expand to a new universe proves that the History Channel star has another talent to draw fans into his universe.

