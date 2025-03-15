Despite recently coming under scrutiny for “overpriced” antiques, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe does not seem to pay any attention to the backlash. A report from The U.S. Sun stated that Wolfe has taken a pinball machine and increased the price by 115%. As a result, he sparked more controversy.

As fans can remember, Wolfe offered $700 for a 1947 Humpty Pinball Machine on an episode of American Pickers. In the episode, he said, “In 1947, this machine came out and introduced the flipper. Not just two, but six. The subject matter is interesting, it’s Humpty Dumpty, but the adult version of that.”

During the exchange, Wolfe admitted that the pinball machine did not have much value. “The historic value of this machine outweighs the actual value,” he shared. “When you think of how pivotal this machine was for collectors, as far as the evolution of pinball… this machine doesn’t command a lot of money. But still, this is the great-great-grandpappy of pinball wizard."

The price was kept at $700, and fans expressed disbelief at the offer as they felt it was too high. “When he said $700, my jaw hit the floor,” one fan wrote. “In great condition, it’s only worth about $700.” The pinball is now being sold for $1500. Since the episode, the pinball machine has been in better condition. However, fans still criticized Wolfe for the price change, as one person wrote, "I wouldn't have paid $50."

The ‘American Pickers’ Star Increased the Price of Another Item