American Pickers host Mike Wolfe has recently come under fire, and it has to do with his antiques store, Antique Archaeology, in Nashville. The U.S. Sun has reported that customers are blasting his store for “overpriced items” and warning others not to visit the shop. Other issues include “low inventory,” as fans have stated.

Taking to social media, fans are criticizing the antique store. One customer described the shop as a “huge disappointment,” writing, “Made a special trip to go there. Total waste of time. Very few items for sale and what were there were overpriced. Don’t waste your time.” Another customer wrote, “Waste of time. We love the show and were excited to get to go, but it was a total waste of time!”

Another left a review, stating, “The Antique Archaeology store left me unimpressed. A lot of mass-produced souvenir items for sale with a few antiques on display.” Another reviewer also wrote, “Would have been very disappointed if I came up just for this. Was expecting an antique store, not an American Pickers gift shop.”

The Expensive Items in the 'American Pickers' Store Cause More Outrage