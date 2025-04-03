Months after Frank Fritz's passing, his American Pickers co-star is picking up the pieces, being a support to his family. In an interview with People, Mike Wolfe opened up about Fritz's death and how he was there for his family. Having known Fritz's family, Wolfe shared, "I check in with them from time to time and see what's going on, and if they have any questions with regard to some of the things that they're coming across of his, I am able to answer those for them."

Noting how his passing had hit everyone hard, including himself, Wolfe told People. "Frank always had a very small circle. He learned early in life that he didn't need 20 acquaintances, he just needed three or four really good friends. And so he always led his life that way," said Wolfe. "I mean, he was always a guy everybody knew, but he held onto his circle very close and was somebody that would do anything for anybody. So they're all kind of stepping back and just trying to get through it themselves."

Mike Wolfe Spent the Final Moments with His 'American Pickers' Co Star