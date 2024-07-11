The Big Picture Mike Wolfe invests in Columbia, Tennessee, revitalizing the town through real-estate and business development.

Opportunity for a reality series showcasing his efforts and the town's transformation. Potential drama with local opposition, but chance for growth and community bonding.

Wolfe's historical focus and experience on American Pickers could make for engaging TV.

Mike Wolfe is no stranger to reality TV after spending nearly fifteen years on his History Channel series, American Pickers. Wolfe and his companions search for classic Americana antiques and collectibles, usually following specific leads but also making new discoveries on the road. In this search, Wolfe engages with individuals from all walks of life, everyone from farmers, to antique collectors, hoarders, and even rock-legend Jack White. American Pickers takes him all across the country on the hunt for American collectibles and historical artifcats to feature in the series.

Recently, Wolfe has been spending time in a small town setting, investing in real-estate in Columbia, Tennessee. The town, known as the mule capital of the world, is 46 miles away from Nashville, where Wolfe's business, Antique Archaelogy, has their second business location. Wolfe owns buildings in the town that include a vacation rental property, a café, a bike shop, a boutique music system company, and a drama theater. He has also been restoring a home just outside of town, a journey which he has been sharing on Instagram.

The reality star's desire is to revitalize the business community and arts sector of the quiet town, restoring buildings whose history he values. A source told the U.S. Sun that "the town is happy" with Wolfe's $93 million project. And here's the thing... Wolfe has a unique opportunity at hand. With his significant investment in developing this small town, his longstanding history appearing on reality TV, and his comfort speaking with individuals from all walks of life, it would be engaging to watch it all unfold on a brand-new reality series.

A Feel Good Reality Series With a Fictional Twist

Schitt's Creek is a fictional series about a wealthy family who loses their fortune and are forced to live in a small town the father purchased once as a private joke within the family. Over time, the Rose family learns to lower their highbrow big-city snobbery, as they humble themselves before the town and integrate with the community. The charm of the series is the way that it creates space for this sense of community between these newcomers and the town. While it is, of course, a fictional TV series, the premise of big-city folks coming into a small town community and learning what it takes to not only fit in, but to also thrive, among them, is an interesting inspiration for a reality series.

The opportunity that Wolfe has in front of him seems too good to pass up. With his commitment to revitalizing the business community in Columbia, Tennessee, his access to potential cast members through the businesses on his properties, and his ample availabilty of locations for filming, combined with his work on American Pickers, Wolfe could easily build a reality series around his small town project. Wolfe's development plan has also been credited with attracting new businesses to the town, including a combination butcher and public house, and a donut bakery. Following the lives of new business owners attracted to the town, with the Schitt's Creek twist of focusing on wholesome stories of success within the community as the out-of-towners get to know the locals, would make a heartwarming reality series.

Not All Locals Will Love Mike Wolfe Coming to Town

Of course, it wouldn't be reality TV without some drama, and not all locals are going to be happy about the sudden appearance of a swath of newcomers making changes in thier town. In any story about out-of-towners coming in to restore a small community, it would be irresponsible not to share a range of local opinions as well. If the project of reality TV is to open the world to the reality of a given group, it should share this reality from different angles. Filming would require the locals' cooperation in all aspects, from requesting permits for the project, rental of properties for parking, capturing local individuals in the background of shots, and, hopefully, as customers of the new businesses and willing participants in the series.

A town source told the U.S. Sun that while some people in the town are happy with the rapid changes Wolfe's projects have brought to the town, many others are not. They remarked that the town was therefore in an "interesting" state of flux. Attempting to win over the local opposition could be a risky move if the newcomers meet resistance that is insurmountable. But the journey from irritation to acceptance could also be an incredibly rewarding risk as well.

Wolfe Has A Record of Restoring American History

If there is someone who is qualified to approach a small town community and assure them that the changes being made are with respect to the town's history, it would be Wolfe. He cherishes American history, and even initially chose the town as a new homebase for his heritage tourism project because of its historical links to the transportation industry. On American Pickers, Mike often praises the local individuals in their community who operate from this sense of pride of place, acknowledging that every small town community needs these anchors who know the history of the town. In an episode from Season 25 of American Pickers, speaking about a man who has lived in his small town for his entire life, working to maintain its history all the while, Wolfe fondly observed: "one man's work and one man's voice can inspire a whole community."

A reality series about Wolfe and his growing community in Columbia, Tennessee that shows his efforts to win over the individuals who have so far opposed the changes in the town would make for fascinating TV. Wolfe could continue his role educating viewers about the historical significance in and around the town, in the time when he is not on the road with his other reality series. A rotating group of new and local businesses could feature events, the lives of their staff and families, and their strategies for dealing with growth in the small town. Those who support the changes Wolfe's development project has brought to the town could work towards winning over those who have been opposed, which may lead to conflict, but would also provide a narrative arc to establish the series.

Wolfe is certainly already a busy man, but a new reality series about his expanding development project in Columbia, Tennessee seems too good of an opportunity to overlook. The reality star has a historical place with American Pickers on the History Channel, A&E, and Hulu. However, almost every streaming service and network has shifted to making reality TV content lately, and the project could fit in with Netflix, Prime Video, or Lifetime just as well.

American Pickers is available to stream on Hulu.

