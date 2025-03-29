American Pickers will be returning to The History Channel very soon, but after Season 27, fans will have to wait for a long time for another. Mike Wolfe has confirmed to PEOPLE that the show will be going on a hiatus after 15 years, as Wolfe is accepting other career opportunities. This is the first time that American Pickers has taken a break. As fans know, Wolfe is starring in Western movie Day of Reckoning alongside his girlfriend, Leticia Cline. He spoke with The U.S. Sun and shared that American Pickers will return despite the hiatus, as they are currently filming the season that will honor the late Frank Fritz until June. However, cameras will not pick up again until January.

Wolfe opened up about the hiatus when he spoke to PEOPLE. “We haven't done that in 15 years, so that’s going to feel good,” Wolfe said. “For 15 years, we have just been going and going and going.” While explaining that the longest break the cast and crew have taken is “a month around Christmas,” Wolfe states that the cast and crew of American Pickers will take a much longer break. “I think we’re going to have at least four to five months off, so it’s going to be good,” he said.

What’s Next for the ‘American Pickers’ Star Following the Show’s Hiatus?