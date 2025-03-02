American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is ready to expand his horizons beyond the long-running reality TV series. Mike is stepping into the world of Hollywood and starring in the neo-Western Day of Reckoning, set to hit theaters on March 28, 2025. The film stars Billy Zane, Zach Roerig, and Cara Jade Myers, and follows a sheriff on the brink of losing his job and marriage when he teams up with a U.S. Marshal to hunt down a dangerous outlaw. While Mike hasn’t spilled the beans on his part, his character will be named Mark.

Mike recently took to Instagram to share the big news and expressed his excitement about being part of the upcoming film. In the caption, Mike referred to Day of Reckoning as “a story too intense for your living room” and encouraged the fans to witness it in theaters. Mike’s girlfriend, Leticia Cline, is also part of the film. Collider recently dropped the exclusive first look at the upcoming action film, which features a brief glimpse of the reality star in his first-ever scripted role.

The reality star has tagged his castmates and crew members in the post, and many of them took to the comments to respond. Cara shared Mike’s excitement at being part of what she called an “amazing project.” Director Shaun Silva also commented and expressed his gratitude to his longtime friend, Mike, for being part of his first feature directorial debut. “Your support and faith in me and my career is amazing,” added the director.

Mike Wolfe’s Latest Project Leaves Fans Concerned

​​​​Aside from pursuing a career in acting, Mike is also keeping himself busy with another passion project. The reality star recently shared a post on Instagram to announce that he was back in Iowa to work on his next Two Lanes Guest House. According to Mike, the vacation rental in LeClaire was almost done and only had a few finishing touches left. The seasoned bicycle and motorcycle enthusiast took the opportunity to reflect on a design choice that has now become his signature.

The post included photos of Mike installing a bicycle as a hanging decor piece over a staircase at the property. In the caption, he wrote: “For as long as I can remember, there has always been a bicycle hanging somewhere in my living space.” The reality star used this as an opportunity to emphasize his commitment to staying true to his passions. Mike shared that the newly renovated vacation rental would be opening sometime in the first week of April 2025 and promised to keep his fans posted with the details.

Now, while Mike’s decor choice impressed the fans, his method of installation concerned many. The photos showed the reality star balancing himself on a green ladder placed very dangerously on the stairs. Fans immediately took to the comments section and expressed that the ladder placement wasn’t OSHA-approved. However, others joked that all the time Mike has spent crawling around in old attics trying to find rare artifacts probably prepared him well for the challenge.

All seasons of American Pickers are streaming on Hulu. The show has been renewed for Season 27, but an official release date is yet to be announced. Day of Reckoning is all set to hit theaters all over the U.S. on March 28, 2025.