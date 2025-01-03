American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is ready for a new beginning in 2025! The death of Wolfe’s costar and friend Frank Fritz on September 30, 2024, wasn’t easy on him. However, the reality star is choosing to reflect on his past by celebrating the resilience that emerged out of all the grief he has to deal with. Despite his heartbreaking loss, Wolfe is determined to move forward with more optimism than ever before.

Mile Wolfe took to Instagram to share a happy photo of himself as he talked about the challenges and blessings of the past year. Wolfe noted that while he was coping with a lot of grief, 2024 was also filled with beautiful moments he shared with his daughter and family. Wolfe opened up about turning 60 in November 2024 and admitted that the milestone “centered him” while giving him a renewed perspective on life.

The reality star confessed that he was glad his circle was slowly getting smaller, because that meant he had more time to spend with those who matter most. Wolfe expressed that he wants to continue Fritz’s legacy and their passion for history. The reality star revealed that he falls in love with America “over and over again” when he travels. So, he wants to keep celebrating the stories, people, and places that make it so special. “2025 we got this!!!” added Wolfe.

Mike Wolfe Was by Frank Fritz’s Side During His Final Moments

Frank Fritz suffered a stroke in 2022 and has been out of the public eye since then. While he initially survived, complications from the stroke ultimately led to his passing in 2024. When Wolfe learned that his friend’s condition was deteriorating, he rushed to be by his side. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Wolfe shared that he feels blessed to have been by his side during his final moments. “I was there for about an hour before he passed,” added Wolfe.

According to the reality star, he held Fritz’s hand and rubbed his chest as he took his last breath. When he had passed away, Wolfe took his fingers and closed his eyes. The American Pickers star shared that in their final moments together, he told Fritz how much he loved him. According to Wolfe, when he saw that his friend was struggling to continue breathing, he asked him to go and find his mom, who had passed away before him.

Wolfe noted that while the longtime friends had a rift in the past, they never really disconnected. In fact, Wolfe was the one who fought for Fritz to go to rehab for his opioid addiction. The reality star admits that it would have been impossible for him to watch his friend struggle from afar. The reality star concluded by saying that he wants people to remember his late best friend as a beautiful person. Instead of focusing on his battle with addiction, he wants fans to focus on the joy Fritz spreads throughout the show. American Pickers Season 26 is currently airing on The History Channel every Wednesday. As of now, the show has not been renewed for Season 27.

