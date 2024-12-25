The History Channel’s beloved documentary series American Pickers Season 26 is airing right now and before the current season concludes, the news is out that the pickers are once again ready to hit the road. They plan to return to South Carolina in February 2025, following a difficult year marked by the tragic loss of the long-time co-host Frank Fritz. The news signals a fresh chapter for the Pickers, who remain on a mission to unearth American history through its forgotten relics whilst being led by Mike Wolfe, all while meeting the people behind those treasured items.

As reported by Chronicle-Independent, here’s what the producers have to say about returning to South Carolina roads:

“The pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”

The upcoming trip to South Carolina not only promises a new line-up of hidden treasures, but also a chance for local residents to share their stories with the show’s audience. Producers have actually put the news out with a goal to call on anyone with a unique collection, a compelling personal anecdote, or just a fascination with antiques to get in touch — provided that their items are located in a private space rather than a public marketplace or museum. If you think you have something to pique the Pickers’ curiosity, you can reach them via email at americanpickers@cineflix.com or by calling (646) 493-2184. Additionally, those who want to follow or message them can search for “GotAPick” on Facebook.

American Pickers Season 26 Returns in January After Holiday Break

While fans wait for the show’s arrival in South Carolina, American Pickers Season 26 rolls on. The next two episodes are set to air after the holiday break in January 2025: “Junkyard Jamboree” on January 1, 2025, and “Gavel to Gravel” on January 8, 2025. The upcoming episode will see Wolfe, Robbie Wolfe, and their fellow pickers take a dig at vintage automobiles in Alabama and petroliana, and other “bad-to-the-bone” collectibles in Florida.

The pickers have previously visited South Carolina in multiple other seasons and the repeated visits highlight that the producers probably already have leads there. We’ve already seen the state’s abundance of valuable antiques and the engaging stories of its residents.

American Pickers Season 26 is currently airing on the History Channel, with new episodes premiering on Wednesdays at 9:00 PM Eastern Time. There is no confirmation of a 27th installment as of yet. The show is available to stream on History Channel’s website as well.