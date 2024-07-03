The Big Picture American Pickers follows hosts as they search for unique American artifacts for their collection or to sell in their antique shop.

The show explores the inner workings of the country's best pickers and their businesses, with Mike, Frank, and Danielle Colby traditionally leading viewers to exciting finds.

Despite Frank Fritz's absence due to health reasons and alleged feud, the show continues with Mike and Danielle, joined by Robbie Wolfe and Jersey Jon, focusing on new discoveries and the history of the items.

Since 2010, American Pickers has been one of History Channel's hottest commodities. The series originally followed hosts, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, as they explored America in search of extraordinary American artifacts and national treasures they can buy and add to their collection or sell in their antique shop. With the 25th season currently airing, fans are curious whether a 26th season will happen with Frank Fritz gone from the show due to health reasons, or perhaps an alleged feud with his costar, and Mike Wolfe taking the bulk of the heavy lifting. But maybe another new season can reel the fans back in.

American Pickers watches antique and collective pickers who travel around the United States to buy, or pick, an assortment of items for themselves or for their clients. With Danielle Colby running the office, and now joining Mike on certain adventures, the series explores the inner workings of some of the country's best pickers and how their business works. With some "freestyle" stops along the way, Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and Danielle Colby have led viewers to some of the most exciting finds that they wish they could have in their own collection.

What Is 'American Pickers'?

Over the last decade plus, American Pickers has been antique-lovers' favorite program. With 25 seasons of high-stakes picking, American Pickers has truly been a one-of-a-kind program that marries history with nostalgia. With a story to pair with the picking, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz have continually been on a mission to discover the best finds the country has to offer. Danielle Colby began as the office manager for Mike's shops in LeClaire, Iowa and Nashville, Tennessee, Antique Archealogy, but has since been bumped up to join him on his adventures.

Meanwhile, Frank would sell his acquisitions at his own shop, Frank Fritz Finds, located in Savanna, Illinois. As the introduction of series stated, they are looking for amazing things buried in people's garages and barns. What people may see as junk, they see as dollar signs. "We make a living telling the history of America...one piece at a time."

Frank Fritz has been collecting since he was a kid. Speaking to Sidewalks Entertainment, Frank revealed that he collected all the staples, including stamps and coins, and it escalated from there. He then moved onto big ticket items, including motorcycles and memorabilia. What started as a hobby soon turned into a passion and a career. Like his costar, Mike Wolfe's passion and journey started quite similarly. Wolfe, too, has been picking since he was a child. It all started with a bicycle that he found, fixed, and sold, and he was hooked. He's always been on the hunt to find the most extraordinary items, but one of his passions has been motorcycles; it's one of the highlighted items Mike asks for on his personal website.

Mike and Frank met in high school, but it took some time to convince Frank to join him on videos discussing his picking passion. Danielle Colby is a lover of all things vintage. According to her bio, she has amassed a large collection of costumes, including circus and 1800s burlesque costumes. She has been drawn into anything that tells a story. With great chemistry, American Pickers has been a History Channel staple, but the show has gone through some significant changes that have altered the program.

Mike and Frank Have Had Their Ups and Downs on 'American Pickers'

Like many reality television programs, everything you see on screen may not be what it seems. There was longstanding tension between the two stars. Their falling out ultimately impacted the course of the show. At the start of Season 21 of American Pickers, Frank began to stop appearing on the show without explanation. He later would explain that he underwent back surgery that led to him having 185 stitches and two rods in his spine. He also revealed he had been diagnosed with Crohn's disease.

By the next season, Frank did not return, with Mike Wolfe revealing on social media, "I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he's been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani, and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey."

It also came to light that the network did not see Frank fitting the "big picture" for the future of American Pickers. But Frank has told a different story about his relationship with Mike. Talking to The U.S. Sun, he revealed that the pair had not spoken for two years, stating that Mike knew his back was messed up and didn't call him to ask how he was doing. He also shared his frustration that the show was geared toward Mike, likening him as the frontman of a band. Mike would then go on to reveal that their fall-out was caused by Frank's struggle with addiction. The two have since reunited and reconciled, but Frank's presence on the show is still not in the cards.

In the new season of American Pickers, Mike and Danielle are continually joined by Robbie Wolfe, Mike's brother, and relic hunter Jersey Jon. Like his brother, Robbie has been rummaging through garages and barns since he was a kid. He's stated that his life's passion focuses on the fact that people throw away untold history every day, finding joy in restoring other people's stories. For Jersey Jon, the New Jersey native started antique furniture restoration as a teenager, which allowed him to purchase an old bank that he turned into a workshop and home headquarters. With a slightly different tone and direction for the program, fans are eager for more.

Mike Wolfe teased on Instagram that he was filming one of the hottest shoots he's ever been on. The photo and accompanying caption have led fans to believe a new season is officially in the works. But when will that be? Season 25 is currently embarking on its massive 40-episode pickup, so it might be some time until the new season hits screens. However, a source told The U.S. Sun that "American Pickers wrapped up filming the first half of Season 26 in the fall," and that "they start filming for the second half of Season 26 from January to June."

For now, American Pickers is here to stay. While the show focuses on new finds and discoveries in each episode, American Pickers dives deep into the history of the items as well as giving a story to the people who own it. Bringing a hint of nostalgia mixed with an eclectic blend of personal history, American Pickers is truly a one of a kind series.

New episodes of American Pickers air Wednesdays at 9:00pm on the History Channel in the U.S. All episodes are available to stream on Discovery+.

