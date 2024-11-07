Mike Wolfe has just confirmed that American Pickers Season 27 is officially happening! The news comes after the premiere of American Pickers Season 26 in October 2024. However, as the latest installment of the long-running reality TV show airs, the team is gearing up to start shooting for the next.

Wolfe took to Instagram to share the big news and penned down a tribute to the show. The antique collector shared a picture of the porch of a home in Tennessee, which is where the show is filmed. Wolfe let the fans know that he was enjoying some “much-needed downtime” before he started shooting for American Pickers Season 27. The reality star took this opportunity to reminisce about his two-decade-long journey. In the caption of his post, Wolfe talked about how the show started with him picking up a camera to film the late Frank Fritz and himself and their “Two Lane adventures.”

American Pickers Got Renewed Despite Hitting Its Lowest Ratings

Wolfe expressed his gratitude to the fans after having filmed almost 500 episodes of the show. He confessed that their support is what keeps him going. "My heart is humbled and grateful that you all still tune in to see America and its great people thru our lens." Lastly, Wolfe gave a shoutout to his co-stars and noted that they are all a big family that has been through a lot together. “Beauty and some sadness around our table. But we remain focused on sharing history and how it connects us all.”

The news about American Pickers Season 27 is suprising considering the struggles the show has been facing lately. Season 26, Episode 4, which aired on October 30, 2024, the episode of the show has been the lowest-rated episode of the season so far, with only 442,000 viewers tuning in. But that’s not all! American Pickers Season 26 has seen a steady decline in ratings compared to Season 25.

American Pickers Season 26 Viewers Have Declined in Numbers

Image via History Channel

While the Season 26 premiere had 565,000 viewers, by episode two, that number dropped to 463,000, and by episode four, it decreased further. In American Pickers Season 26, Mike Wolfe and the other cast members, including Robbie Wolfe, Danielle Colby, and Jon Szalay, continued exploring new picks. However, as reported by The U.S. Sun, one of the reasons behind the show’s decreasing popularity is Frank Fritz’s absence and eventual passing away on September 30, 2024. In fact, many are calling for the show to be canceled instead of continuing without him.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Mike Wolfe confessed that Fritz initially took time off from the show after undergoing back surgery. However, while recovering, he allegedly became addicted to opioids, which made it difficult for him to return to the show. However, Wolfe recalled several attempts to help Fritz with his addiction before his tragic passing away,

American Pickers Season 26 is currently airing on HISTORY Channel. Previous episodes of the show are available to stream on Hulu.

American Pickers (2010) Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz journey across America, scouring junkyards, basements, and barns for valuable antiques and collectibles. Their adventures involve uncovering rare finds, negotiating with quirky characters, and restoring forgotten treasures to their former glory, highlighting the hidden gems and rich histories across the country​. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 18, 2010 Cast Mike Wolfe , Frank Fritz , Danielle Colby Main Genre Documentary Seasons 25 Creator(s) Mike Wolfe Streaming Service(s) Amazon Freevee , Discovery Go , History , Hulu , HBO Max , pluto tv Directors Anthony Mastanduno Expand

Watch on Hulu