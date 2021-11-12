Directed by Paul Wietz and written by Adam Herz, American Pie is a beloved, awkward, sex-focused coming-of-age comedy. Earning a considerable return at the box office, the film has left a resonating impact on popular culture. The film focuses on a small band of five friends of varying interests and personalities: Jim, Oz, Kevin, Paul, and Steve. When a nerdy classmate of theirs claims to have lost his virginity at a party hosted by Steve, the only non-virgin of the friend group, this riles them to pledge to lose their virginity by their high school graduation. The events that follow are every bit as uproarious and embarrassing as you remember your teenage years to be. For those of you who want a definitive guide to the characters of American Pie and a "where are they now" of the well-selected cast, we've made this guide just for you!

RELATED: Jason Biggs and Alyson Hannigan AMERICAN REUNION Interview

James "Jim" Emmanuel Levenstein (Jason Biggs)

Image via Universal Pictures

Awkward, nerdy, and sexually naïve, Jim is the character that plays out the infamous pie scene the movie may or may not be named for. He's also the character to experience, arguably, the most hilariously embarrassing sexual escapades of the group. After the first American Pie movie, Jason Biggs would go on to return for the role of Jim in American Pie 2, American Wedding, and American Reunion, though he wouldn't be present in any of the American Pie Presents spinoff films (though his character would be mentioned during them). He'd also continue acting outside of the franchise, and even outside of the medium of film. He'd go on to star in films such as Loser and Saving Silverman, as well as making appearances in Anything Else and Over Her Dead Body. Biggs would branch out from film in 2002, picking up theatre roles in The Graduate that year, Modern Orthodox in 2004-2005, and The Heidi Chronicles in 2014. Reality TV appearances on MTV, a voice acting role as Leonardo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a role in Orange Is the New Black, and even multiple literary publishings such as a contribution to the Oy! Only Six? Why Not More: Six-Word Memoirs on Jewish Life anthology, Biggs is a truly well-rounded creative who isn't afraid to try out new means of expression.

Christopher "Oz" Ostriecher (Chris Klein)

Image via Universal Pictures

Oz is one of the main characters in American Pie that's on a quest to get laid. As a member of the school's lacrosse team, he's seen as something of an insensitive jock, a label he tries to shake throughout the movie in an attempt to find a girlfriend. Chris Klein would reappear as Oz in American Pie 2 and American Reunion, but would be absent from the other sequel and spinoff films. He'd continue to be a strong presence in the film and television world, with notable roles in Here on Earth, Rollerball, The Uberkanone, Authors Anonymous, The Flash, and Sweet Magnolias. He's unafraid to branch off into different genres, as he's acted in everything from sci-fi to comedy to drama (though comedy seems to be his bread and butter).

Kevin Myers (Thomas Ian Nicholas)

Image via Universal Pictures

Kevin's primary conflict in the movie (besides trying to lose his virginity) is attempting to repair his relationship with his girlfriend Vicky who is worried that he's only with her for sex. Thomas Ian Nicholas would return to reprise his role for American Pie 2, American Wedding, and American Reunion. After working on the franchise, Nicholas would continue to work in film and television, with a heavy emphasis on film after the 2000s. He'd act in, as well as help develop, several movies over the years: L.A. D.J. would have him listed as the director, writer, and producer, and actor, while Fading of the Cries, The Lost Tree, Living Among Us, and Adverse would all have him as a producer as well as an actor. Perhaps most interesting was his journey into music under the moniker of the Thomas Nicholas Band. Since 2008, he's gone on to have six album releases with a seventh on the way and over 700 concert performances. Some of his music has even appeared in the films he's acted in, with American Reunion sporting his song "My Generation."

Paul Finch (Eddie Kaye Thomas)

Image via Universal Pictures

Sophisticated with an affection for mochaccinos, Finch, as he's typically referred to, is the high roller of the main friend group. He butts heads with Steve Stifler during the movie before incidentally achieving what might be the most unexpected but deep-cutting form of revenge against him. Eddie Kaye Thomas would return for American Pie 2, American Wedding, and American Reunion, but Paul Finch was far from his only acting role. As of now, he has a grand total of 33 film credits (not including the American Pie films), 28 television credits, and 2 music video credits. He's noted for being in the Harold & Kumar films, as well as the 'Til Death, Scorpion, and Off Centre series. He's done some stage, voice acting, and commercial work as well, perhaps most notably having voiced Barry Robinson on American Dad! since 2005.

Steve Stifler (Seann William Scott)

Image via Universal Pictures

"The Stifmeister" is the only non-virgin of the friend group. Though he's good friends with the four, he also has a contentious frenemy relationship with Paul Finch. Seann William Scott would appear in American Pie 2, American Wedding, Band Camp, The Naked Mile, and American Reunion. Post-Pie success, Scott would perform in sports films like Goon to action flicks like Bulletproof Monk (yes, that's a real film) to comedies like Mr. Woodcock (another real film, we promise). He also starred as one of the main duo in Dude, Where's My Car?, portrayed Wesley Cole in season 3 of Lethal Weapon, played Bo Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard, and voiced Crash in four Ice Age movies. He's also slated to play Father Joe in the upcoming Welcome to Flatch television series.

Noah Levenstein (Eugene Levy)

Image via Universal Pictures

More straightforwardly known as "Jim's Dad," Eugene Levy's character serves as something of a guiding force for Jim during the movie, helping him in his coming-of-age journey in a way that feels just as awkward as the journey itself. Levy would reprise his role in all but one of the American Pie sequels and spinoffs, totalling eight Pie films. Being something of a prolific presence in the film and television industry, Levy has done it all — acting, directing, writing, producing, and songwriting, both before and after his stint on American Pie. Interestingly, he's also had a sizeable history as a voice actor on a few Disney series and a handful of animated films. Appearing primarily in comedies, Levy would play long-running roles in Schitt's Creek and Greg the Bunny, as well as prominent roles in Repli-Kate, The Man, For Your Consideration, and Goon.

Victoria "Vicky" Lathum (Tara Reid)

Image via Universal Pictures

Vicky is Kevin Myer's girlfriend in the original American Pie film. Tara Reid reprises this role in two of the sequel films, American Pie 2 and American Reunion. An actress since the age of six, Reid's done her fair share of successful and less successful roles over the years, racking up a few Razzie awards along the way. Many of the films she's acted in have been lesser-known, such as Clean Break/Unnatural Causes and Charlie's Farm. She seems to attract horror roles, though she's no stranger to other ventures. After acting in the first and second Sharknado films, she'd release a Sharknado-inspired swimwear line and perfume, known as "Shark by Tara." She'd also hold shares of three restaurants, appear in numerous commercials and on magazine covers, and make multiple appearances on reality television shows.

Jeanine Stifler (Jennifer Coolidge)

Image via Universal Pictures

Otherwise known as "Stifler's Mom," Jeanine is a relatively minor character in American Pie, American Pie 2, and American Wedding, until she's given a larger role in American Reunion when she and Noah Levenstein start up a relationship. Jennifer Coolidge broke out into the acting world after her role as Jeanine, and would go on to play Paulette Bonafonté Percelle in the Legally Blonde films and Fiona in A Cinderella Story. Over the years, she'd play characters such as Sophie Kaczyński in 2 Broke Girls and Cassie Mulligan in Promising Young Woman. She'd also take on a few voice acting roles in animated films, such as Aunt Fanny in Robots and Durmessa in Hell and Back.

Michelle Annabeth Flaherty (Alyson Hannigan)

Image via Universal Pictures

A relatively minor character in the film, Michelle is the girl that Jim goes to prom with and ends up losing his virginity to. Alyson Hannigan would end up reprising her role as Michelle in American Pie 2, American Wedding, Band Camp, and American Reunion, in which her character would play a much larger role, falling in love with and eventually marrying Jim. Between her appearances in the American Pie franchise and her years playing Willow Rosenberg on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Hannigan would thrive in television. She'd reprise her Willow character on the Buffy spinoff Angel, take on the lead role of Lily Aldrin on How I Met Your Mother, host Penn & Teller: Fool Us for 64 episodes, and play Trina Echolls on Veronica Mars. She'd take on a few roles outside of screen-acting as well, starring in the 2004 stage performance of When Harry Met Sally...

Heather (Mena Suvari)

Image via Universal Pictures

A minor character, Heather is a romantic interest for Oz. Initially, she turns down his romantic advances, until he proves that he's truly interested in her. Mena Suvari would reprise her role in American Pie 2 as well as American Reunion. Suvari would go on to play the supporting role of Angela Hayes in American Beauty, costar in Loser with Jason Biggs, and star in American Virgin. In independent films and television. Don't Blink, The Opposite Sex, and Becks all featured her and her skills. Not content to solely act, Suvari would also work as a model for Lancôme and Coach, be featured in several fashion magazines, and frequent the New York Fashion Week as a guest star. She'd entwine a love of fashion with a philanthropist mission, working with the Natural Resources Defense Council to design a scarf line called ECHO.

Jessica (Natasha Lyonne)

Image via Universal Pictures

Jessica is a minor character that informs Vicky, Finch, and Kevin of various "high school codes." Natasha Lyonne would reprise her role again in American Pie 2 and American Reunion. She'd go on to star in films such as Addicted to Fresno, Antibirth, and The Intervention. She'd also break onto both the stage and the small screen, acting in Tigers Be Still and Blood From a Stone, playing Nicky Nichols in Orange Is the New Black, and voicing Smoky Quartz on Steven Universe. But she wasn't content with simply acting; Lyonne would further her role in film and television when she began directing and producing, perhaps most notably being a creator, producer, director, writer, and actor in the Netflix series Russian Doll.

Nadia (Shannon Elizabeth)

Image via Universal Pictures

Nadia is a Czech exchange student who Jim attempts to seduce. Nadia, having something of a fetish for nerds, goes along with it until he prematurely ejaculates twice. Shannon Elizabeth would reprise her role in American Pie 2 and American Reunion, though she'd appear only briefly in the latter. Her performaces as Nadia would be one of her better known roles, alongside the later Scary Movie and Love Actually. She's gone on to have an eclectic career, acting in more films, participating in the sixth season of Dancing With The Stars, and playing poker at the 2005 World Series of Poker. She'd also found Animal Avengers, a non-profit animal rescue organization.

Chuck Sherman (Chris Owen)

Image via Universal Pictures

Chuck Sherman, or "The Sherminator," claimed to have lost his virginity during a party hosted by Steve Stifler, only for it to be later revealed that he'd lied. Chris Owen would reappear as Chuck in American Pie 2, Band Camp, and American Reunion. He'd go on to star in a few comedy films, namely Going Greek, National Lampoon's Gold Diggers, and National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze. He would also make one-off appearances in shows like Monk and Criminal Minds, as well as appearing in a few music videos.

The MILF Guys (John Cho & Justin Isfield)

Image via Universal Pictures

"The MILF Guys" are two minor characters that went on to appear in American Pie 2, American Wedding, and American Reunion. They're so named for their fascination with and popularization of the term "MILF." While Justin Isfield doesn't ppear to have any other acting credits, John Cho has been busy. He might be best known for playing Harold Lee in the Harold & Kumar films, Hikaru Sulu in the Kelvin timeline Star Trek films, and the main lead in the 2018 thriller Searching. He'd also do his fair share of television work, holding main roles in Off-Centre, FlashForward, Go On, Selfie, the second season of The Exorcist, and the upcoming 2021 Cowboy Bebop. Cho is also the lead singer of the band Viva la Union (formerly Left of Zed), with one album.

Chris Klein and Mena Suvari Talk AMERICAN REUNION, WILFRED and AMERICAN HORROR STORY Chris Klein and Mena Suvari AMERICAN REUNION Interview. Chris Klein and Mena Suvari reprise their roles in the American Pie sequel American Reunion.

Read Next