The Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded into so many movies and TV shows now that many facets of this fictional universe’s history are fairly well-known. The Ten Rings organization, for instance, has played a role to one degree or another in the origins of Ms. Marvel and Iron Man, while those Eternals have been around for centuries and have been involved in countless major historical events. But what about history that hits a little closer to home for viewers in the real world? Specifically, what about the history of the Presidents of the United States in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Which leaders of America has this expansive franchise recognized and which ones has it, much like the basic existence of Iron Fist, totally ignored?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is supposed to exist in a universe somewhat similar to our own, as reflected by the constant presence of cameos from real-world figures ranging from Megan Thee Stallion to Joan Rivers to David Hasselhoff to Elon Musk, among others. This quality would seem to indicate that the MCU would lead one to assume that the U.S. Presidents would also remain constant. However, this franchise has made it clear that these Avengers have dealt with a skewed history of U.S. Presidents. Most notably, there have been entirely fictional leaders created just for this franchise, such as William Sadler’s President Ellis in Iron Man 3 and Dermot Mulroney as President Ritson in the upcoming Secret Invasion TV show.

RELATED: Does Captain America [Redacted]? Not In Any Way That Matters

Is Obama Canon?

However, these fictional Presidents appear to be an anomaly in the MCU, with the leaders of America throughout history largely being the same ones moviegoers experienced in the real world. Barack Obama, for instance, appears to have existed in this universe since Tony Stark received a poster derivative of Obama’s “Hope” image in Iron Man 2 while the former POTUS also made a brief photographic cameo in a deleted scene from Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Obama received explicit namedrops in dialogue and a photographic appearance in the final cut of episodes in TV shows like Runaways and Luke Cage, which gets to another tricky point of figuring out which people have been POTUS in the MCU. Programs from Marvel Television have often seemed a bit more comfortable talking about the heads of state. This is an element that can be chalked up to cable/streaming shows not needing to appeal to as broad of an audience as big-screen blockbusters and the shorter production turnaround time for TV shows making projects like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. more confident to wrangle with problems ripped from news headlines than, say, a new Ant-Man movie that takes years to produce.

However, it’s still unclear how much or how little of these shows are canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been reported to be officially non-canon in the MCU, for instance, and it’s doubtful any material from Iron Fist will be surfacing anytime soon in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. All of this is to say that it’s difficult to parse out if mentions of a certain POTUS in something like Cloak and Dagger serve as confirmation that they served as Commander-In-Chief in the official MCU canon.

Image Via ABC

Clinton and Bush Sr.'s Cameos

Even with these tricky quandaries to navigate, there’s no shortage of big and small ways official Marvel Cinematic Universe materials have managed to reference the existence of certain heads of state. Bill Clinton, for instance, almost found his way into Captain Marvel, a fitting feature for the former POTUS since it's set in the decade (the 1990s) where he led the country. Clinton's cameo would've come in the form of a photograph showing him being chummy with the former head of S.H.I.E.L.D. R. Keller (Ben Mendelsohn). Clinton would eventually appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially through an image in the opening credits montage of Black Widow showing him walking and smiling with the nefarious General Dreykov (Ray Winstone).

Clinton’s direct predecessors have had much more fleeting appearances in the MCU. George H.W. Bush briefly appears on-screen in a flurry of photographs after Ultron (James Spader) first comes to life and is learning about the horrors of humanity’s history in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Ronald Reagan as a person, meanwhile, has never been mentioned in any Marvel Cinematic Universe production (not even in a Marvel Television endeavor), but the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was explicitly namedropped by Jasper Sitwell (Maximiliano Hernández) in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The name of this location would seem to indicate that Reagan did serve as POTUS in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As for the man who held the Oval Office before Reagan, Jimmy Carter, his sole appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been exactly like Clinton's cameo; showing up as an ally to Dreykov in the Black Widow opening credits sequence.

Image Via Disney

Where Are All the Recent Presidents?

Gerald Ford is the most recent President of the United States (save for two 21st-century exceptions, which will be talked about later) that has never appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shifting our gaze to centuries earlier, some of the earliest POTUS have either been never referenced in Marvel Cinematic Universe or only incidentally acknowledged. Doctor Strange, for instance, drove across the George Washington Bridge in Doctor Strange, though it’s never referred to by name. This is the closest any project even tangentially connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come to reference the first President of the United States.

Arguably, the most intriguing instances of erasure of Presidents in the MCU relate to two of the five most recent POTUS (Joe Biden has also not been mentioned in the MCU yet, but given that he’s still in the Oval Office, that could change). Donald Trump was mentioned in multiple episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Runaways, as well as the Season 2 finale of Luke Cage. However, in terms of officially canon Marvel Cinematic Universe properties, Trump has never been mentioned or referenced, not even as just as a TV personality in his pre-politics days.

Presidents Too Controversial For the MCU

George W. Bush, meanwhile, has never been mentioned in any MCU project regardless of how canon or non-canon it is. The absence of these two figures could be seen as an indication of further variations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline compared to our own. Perhaps Bush and Trump never became global leaders or even existed at all in a world where Rocket Raccoon exists, thus explaining them never getting name-dropped. More likely, though, is that the controversial nature of both politicians, particularly Trump, makes them unlikely candidates to even get referenced in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. If even Barack Obama hasn’t gotten to appear on-screen in the final cut of one of these movies, then Trump and Bush are certainly persona non grata for this universe.

Plus, both Bush and Trump are tied to so many horrific American events (like 9/11 or the January 6th Capitol insurrection) that even just showing their photo in a frame would cement to viewers that such tragedies happened in this fictional universe too. While something like Eternals or Ms. Marvel showed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will recognize real-world atrocities if need be, that’s not going to fly for every project, especially ones with lighter tones. Thus, it should be no surprise that Bush and Trump, despite being two of the most recent leaders of America, have been no-shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What Will Future Presidents Look Like in the MCU?

The varying degrees of prominence or even total lack of absence from the assorted Presidents of the United States in the Marvel Cinematic Universe certainly provide some fun trivia facts for devotees to this franchise. But they also reflect, however subtly or even unintentionally, how American pop culture grapples with, or doesn’t at all, its past. People like Barack Obama and George W. Bush are more than just the newest animatronics in the Hall of President’s ride, they reflect certain ideals, traditions, and atrocities, sometimes all at once, that are forever associated with the United States of America. The way our media depicts these figures or ignores them entirely, speaks heavily to the political aspirations of the artists behind the movies and TV shows we consume. Even something that doesn’t seem to be “political” is always commenting on the world it inhabits.

The world will have to wait with bated breath to see what kind of sociopolitical messages are reflected or absent when the Marvel Cinematic Universe uses its newest depiction of a U.S. President with Dermot Mulroney's role in Secret Invasion.