There’s certainly no shortage of history fans out there on the lookout for the next big binge-able series to transport them backward through time. Luckily, at the beginning of the year, Netflix stepped in to give fans their historical fix with American Primeval. The Peter Berg-helmed production scratched the itch felt by so many by showcasing some of the most brutal days in the history of the United States. Quickly becoming a favorite, the title rose up the streamer’s Top 10 chart and held its position for well over a month.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and American Primeval has officially been ousted from Netflix’s most-watched chart, making way for new favorites, including American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson and Season 2 of The Night Agent. Still, the Taylor Kitsch (John Carter) and Betty Gilpin (Glow)-led series carved out a home with audiences and will undoubtedly continue to draw in viewers even if it stays off the Top 10.

Turning the clock back to 1857, American Primeval tosses audiences into the incredibly tumultuous days of the Western Expansion, specifically centering itself around the conflict between the U.S. government and the first members of the Mormon religion. After traveling from East to West, the Mormons continued to find nothing but trouble from the U.S. government, with clashings — including the Mountain Meadows Massacre — eventually leading to the Utah War. While blood is being spilled and lives are being lost in the name of religion, Gilpin’s Sara is on a journey with her young son, as they set out to find her missing husband.

Who Is Behind ‘American Primeval’?