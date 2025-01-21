Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the ending of American Primeval.Kicking off 2025, Netflix recently dropped the Western miniseries American Primeval, an incredibly brutal horse opera that blends real-life history with a fictional narrative. The series stars Taylor Kitsch as Isaac Reed and Betty Gilpin as Sara Holloway, who find themselves paired together after the latter is set on reuniting her son, Devin (Preston Mota), with his estranged father in Crooks Springs. However, things don't quite go as planned, and in this six-episode miniseries, the trio — joined also by the silent runaway Two Moons (Shawnee Pourier) — venture across the bloody frontier, pursued by Mormons, Indians, bounty hunters, and more. But how did the story end? Well, it ventures a little bit off the historical trail to deliver a powerful ending viewers won't easily forget.

'American Primeval' Changes History as the Mormons Buy Out Jim Bridger

Image via Netflix

American Primeval takes place smack in the middle of the infamous Utah War, a conflict between members of Brigham Young's (Kim Coates) militia and the Native American and pioneer/homesteader factions spread across the territory. Young's militia, of course, is made up entirely of faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (aka the LDS Church or the Mormon Church) who are not unwilling to sacrifice their own on the altar of their cause for a new Zion. To accomplish his goals, Brigham Young — the Governor of the Utah Territory and a major leader in the LDS Church — has his eye on the fort of one Jim Bridger (Shea Whigham). Bridger was a mountain man in the early-to-mid 19th century and established Fort Bridger some time before the events of the series as a final outpost for the rest of his days. Throughout American Primeval, the Mormons attempt to buy Bridger out of (or steal) the property, but to no success.

It's only when Brigham Young shows up personally that the former mountain man begins to see that his days at the fort are numbered. Given an ultimatum that will undoubtedly end in further bloodshed if he were to refuse, Bridger takes the Mormon Church's money and offers his fort to Young in return. Of course, the Mormons don't want to use Fort Bridger as an outpost, but rather they aim to burn the entire thing down as a warning to those who would oppose them. This way, their enemies in the U.S. Army cannot get their hands on the fort for themselves, and Young will be victorious over the entire region. Contrary to the true history behind American Primeval, Young succeeds in burning down Fort Bridger, with the titular mountain man wandering off to parts unknown.

Jacob Pratt Fully Succumbs to Madness — and at Great Cost

Image via Netflix

Near the beginning of the miniseries, faithful Mormon pioneer Jacob Pratt (Dane DeHaan) and his wife Abish (Saura Lightfoot-Leon) were caught in the middle of the infamous Mountain Meadows Massacre, an attack on an immigrant wagon train by members of the Mormon militia. The attack resulted in Jacob's near-scalping and Abish's abduction by the Paiute. Ever since, Jacob seeks fervently for his wife, working alongside many of the Mormon leaders who attacked him and his party. Nevertheless, when the Mormons reveal to Jacob their plans to attack the Shoshone people — the same band of Natives with whom Abish has since fallen in with thanks to the notorious Red Feather (Derek Hinkey) — he joins them in their warfare. Over time, Jacob has been driven mad by his quest for his wife and cause for revenge, driving him to even murder one of the Mormons responsible for the massacre. By the end, his insanity is clear as Jacob, in the heat of battle, kills Abish, who he doesn't recognize because of her Shoshone clothing.

Prior to the attack, Abish helps the U.S. Army identify the Mormons as the culprits behind the aforementioned massacre (despite their attempts to frame Red Feather), which made her public enemy #1 in the militia's book. After first dealing with the Army, the Mormons set their sights on the Shoshone people. Although Red Feather had made enemies over the years, the Shoshone do their best to avoid trouble. Nevertheless, the Mormons seek to kill Abish to maintain their dark secret and aim to kill two birds by attacking (and completely eradicating) the entire Shoshone clan. The entire tribe perishes in the battle, including Red Feather — though he does take out Mormon militia leader James Wolsey (Joe Tippett) first. Unable to live with what he’s done, Jacob Pratt kills himself after reuniting with his dying Abish, ending his pilgrimage West once and for all.

Isaac Reed and Sara Holloway Confess Their Love in 'American Primeval'

Image via Netflix

After Sara is kidnapped by Virgil Cutter (Jai Courtney) and the other bounty hunters who fight to bring her back east and claim the bounty on her head, Isaac goes on a rampage to rescue her. Isaac cuts down most of the bounty hunters in his path, with Sara delivering the final blow to Virgil herself. Only Virgil's kindhearted younger brother, Lucas (Andrew P. Logan), is left alive. Returning to Devin and Two Moons, the makeshift family resumes their journey toward Crooks Springs. Along the way, Isaac and Sara finally confront the underlying romantic tension between them after dancing around it for quite some time. Their shared adventure in the west has changed them forever and brought them closer together than either one of them had dreamed. Because of this, Sara hopes to keep the journey going as long as possible, though it isn't much longer before they arrive at the edge of their long-sought destination.

Recognizing her true feelings, Sara tells Isaac that she and the children should continue on to the settlement without him, hoping to avoid any conflict upon their arrival. Isaac agrees and prepares to leave after bidding them farewell, but Sara soon stops him. "The real reason I asked you to let us ride in on our own is because I couldn't let Devin's father see the way I look at you," she admits through tears. "The way I'm looking at you now." With that, the two share a passionate kiss as Isaac reveals that he wishes for the same thing. Despite their shared desire, they both know it cannot be. Isaac cannot leave his buried family behind, and Sara has her heart set on continuing westward so that Devin can be reunited with his father. Thus, they separate, though not for long...

'American Primeval' Concludes With a Sorrowful Parting