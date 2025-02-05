The arts have a way of bringing people together. Just think about how many celebrities meet on the set of a production and announce their relationship shortly thereafter. We’ve got Spider-Man to thank for our current favorite couple, Zendaya and Tom Holland; Game of Thrones for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie; The Place Beyond the Pines for Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling — the list goes on and on. In 2015, love took center stage between two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress, Sara Bareilles, and actor, Joe Tippett. The latter was auditioning for a role in the former’s upcoming theatrical production, Waitress: The Musical, and soon, sparks flew, and love blossomed, with the pair being inseparable ever since.

In the decade since their meet-cute, Tippett and Bareilles have both gone on to appear in a slew of different productions, with their paths even crossing in the place where it all began when they starred opposite one another in the live stage recording of Waitress: The Musical. While Bareilles has spent recent years perfecting comedy in the series, Girls5eva, Tippett certainly has more of a flair for the dramatic, with his name attached to titles like Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Mare of Easttown. Most recently, the actor rode onto screens in Netflix’s historical miniseries, American Primeval. His appearance in the bloody drama saw him step into the role of the head of the Mormon militia, James Wolsey. Plenty of blood is spilled in the tale of the Utah War, with Tippett’s character playing a pivotal part in the massacres to follow.

During a conversation with Collider’s Joe Schmidt, Bareilles praised her partner’s work in the intense series, commending him on taking the “intense” subject matter and turning it into something for audiences to watch. She said:

“I mean, he's incredible. I can't say enough about how good it feels to not only love him for the person he is, but to deeply admire his work. It is such a beautiful feeling. That show is intense. It is intense, and it's intense to know that it's based on true events. It's a really hard and uncomfortable look at history, which I think is really important. And I think that they did an incredible job.”

Sara Bareilles Says ‘American Primeval’ Was a Dream Come True for Joe Tippett