Actors Dane DeHaan and Kim Coates have performed in their fair share of acclaimed films and television. Both known for their intensity and dedication to craft, DeHaan astounded audiences in popular films like The Amazing Spider-Man and Oppenheimer, as Coates won over America with his role as Tig Trager on Sons of Anarchy. Now, they bring their fierce passion and dedication to Peter Berg’s American Primeval, an epic new Western on Netflix. In the miniseries, DeHaan plays pioneer Jacob Pratt and Coates as prominent historical figure Brigham Young.

Directed by Friday Night Lights’ Berg and written by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant), American Primeval explores the expansive, bloody birth of the American West. It's a gritty depiction of the cults, religion, Natives, and pioneers, who collide violently as they fight for control of the new world. The series also co-stars Taylor Kitsch (Waco), Betty Gilpin (Mrs. Davis), Derek Hinkey (Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter One), and Saura Lightfoot-Leon (The Agency).

Collider’s Steve Weintraub had the pleasure of chatting with DeHaan and Coates about their work on American Primeval. During the conversation, they discuss Berg’s wildly physical style of directing, why one would stay in character throughout the day, and the sheer amount of detail within the production, from costumes to set builds to the cruel, unforgiving nature they shot within.

Peter Berg Made 'American Primeval' a Unique Adventure

"He keeps you on your toes."

COLLIDER: I really want to start with congratulations to both of you. I watched the whole series, and I absolutely recommend it. You guys did great work.

DANE DEHAAN: Thanks, man.

KIM COATES: Thanks a lot.

One of the reasons I think the series works so well is that Peter wanted to shoot everything on location, and it feels like you're there. At what point in the shoot did you realize what you were getting yourself into? Because none of this is sound stage. This is real.

DEHAAN: I knew from the moment I read it, and I saw that Pete was directing it, that it was gonna be an adventure, for sure. I'm thinking of his work on Lone Survivor and stuff. Reading this part, seeing what an intense role it is, and then talking to Pete and him explaining what the process was gonna be like, I knew it was gonna be an adventure. I think working with Pete is a unique experience that's unlike any other that any actor will ever experience. He keeps you on your toes in a way that's an adventure in the first place, but the part and knowing that he was going to direct it really made me realize it was gonna be an adventure from the start. It's one of the reasons I jumped in.

COATES: I concur with all that, Steve. Dane said it. When I got offered to play Brigham Young, I was like, "What? Who? What?" Being a history major at university, I knew who he was, but not really — and Joseph Smith, but not really. So, knowing that I had to delve into the reading and the this-and-the-that to get into this guy was pretty fabulous.

But Peter really, truly wanted to shoot this all outside. There are no sound stages. For me, when I got to Fort Bridger, to see that, and that it's to scale, and everything from the readings and from the journals that they did the study work on, that was exactly the size of Fort Bridger. And where the stables were — all true. So you can't help but get yourself into this part, and all of us get into these parts, to work with Peter in such real surroundings.

That set is incredible.

Dane DeHaan's Gruesome Makeup Got Him Into the Headspace

DeHaan reunited with the makeup artist he worked with on Oppenheimer.

Dane, I have an individual question for you. I can't imagine what it was like working with Howard Berger on that makeup because people don't realize you're wearing that all the time. What was that experience like?

DEHAAN: I came in with a lot of trust because I knew Howard from Spider-Man days. Howard did Jamie Foxx's Electro makeup and stuff. He actually brought on someone named Jamie Kelman, who was really the person I truly collaborated with for all the makeup. We had probably three or four established looks of the makeup based on where I was, at what point of the journey of my character, whether I was freshly scalped or sewed up. It was a lot. Jamie and I had just worked together on Oppenheimer. He did my old-age makeup for Oppenheimer, and it was a really wonderful collaboration.

I love makeup. I love when I get to do a whole lot of makeup. It requires a certain amount of patience because you're showing up two or three hours beforehand, but in a way that really helped. It helps to get into the headspace of the character because I'm just sitting there in a trailer, staring at my body as it starts to become more and more injured. It really helps me get to that headspace. Jamie is so talented, and he's the artist, but he listened to any ideas I had, and we came up with something that looks pretty real and cool. I'm really proud of what we did.

COATES: Well, can I just say that the first time I got to meet Dane was in the makeup trailer. He had just finished one of his incredible, incredible scenes. I'm walking in to get all dolled up as Brigham Young, going, “Hey Dane, Kim.” “Hey Kim, Dane.” And his makeup, I don't wanna give anything away, but it's just spectacular.

Oh, I 100% agree. And to have to wear that all day on set is not pleasant. At least, I wouldn't think it would be.

DEHAAN: It's not supposed to be pleasant, Steve. Have you seen the show? [Laughs]

I will say it definitely helps you. It's like a cheat code to get into your character when you see yourself looking like that.

Why Kim Coates Stayed in Character From Start to Finish

“There was no time to talk about the New York Knicks.”

Kim, I have a question for you. I read that you stayed in character from when you got to set to when you left. I don't know if that's true or not, but what is that like for you? Why is that important to maintain that headspace the whole time?

COATES: Most of my characters in all the movies I've done, all the stage I've done, normally I work from the inside out. But for this guy, I really had to work from the outside in. Meaning, "What did he look like? He had blue eyes like me. Oh, his hair was crimson blonde, which I could dye. He couldn't grow facial hair, just mutton chops, until he was much older. He had a big barrel chest. Well, I kind of do too." So my point was, physically, I guess Peter knew what he was doing in offering me the part of Brigham Young. There are a couple of other parts I could have played in this, but I so happily said yes to this guy. But to get into his skin, his hair, his makeup, his brooch, and the other things that I would wear as my costume and get on my 17-hands-high horse, Phoenix — there was no time to talk about the New York Knicks, you know? There was no time to really talk about anything other than being Governor Young.

Shea Whigham, who most of my stuff is with, stayed in it, as well, and we had the best time. Peter and Shea and I had the best time for our scenes. Dane, I don't know how much you've seen of this, but it really is different. Your stuff is so beautifully different and horrifyingly, “How did anyone survive?” Then you get to the Fort Bridger here with me and Shea, and the whole movie... it's a different feel, right, Steve? It's a different feel, and I think Peter did that on purpose. So, I'm not sure I stayed in it 24/7, but I certainly stayed in it more than I expected to play this guy.

American Primeval is available to stream on Netflix.

