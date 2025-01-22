With the release of Netflix's hit Western limited series American Primeval, audiences have been working to separate the fact from the fiction concerning many of the characters and events portrayed. One of the most notable cast members was Shea Whigham, who played longtime mountain man Jim Bridger. History buffs may recognize the name as one of the most famous frontiersmen of the early-to-mid 1800s, and moviegoers will remember a younger version of the character, played by Will Poulter, in 2015's The Revenant. Considering both American Primeval and The Revenant were penned by Mark L. Smith, it's clear that the screenwriter is fascinated with Bridger, but why? The key lies in the mountain man's history. If you've been wondering how Fort Bridger came to be or what happened to Jim Bridger afterward, you've come to the right place.

Jim Bridger Became a Mountain Man at 18

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Dictionary of American Biography, edited by Allen Johnson and Dumas Malone, traces James "Jim" Bridger's origins back to the East Coast when he was born to an inn-keeper and his wife in Richmond, Virginia, on March 17, 1804. Eight years later, the family moved to St. Louis, but tragedy soon struck. Bridger was orphaned in 1817 at 13 years old, and apprenticed to a blacksmith soon after. But in 1822, the young man — who had recently turned 18 — heard adventure's call upon spotting an advertisement for "Enterprising Young Men" in the Missouri Gazette & Public Advertiser. It turned out that General William Henry Ashley was looking for a group of men to embark on a quest across the Missouri River, men who included Andrew Henry, Jedediah Smith, John S. Fitzgerald, and even Hugh Glass — the character whom Leonardo DiCaprio portrayed in The Revenant. This is where their stories intersect.

This group, called the Rocky Mountain Fur Company, ventured across the American West, as far north as the Canada border and as far south as Colorado. For the next two decades, Bridger ventured across the west, going even so far as Idaho and Utah. In fact, the DAB cites Bridger as the first white man to lay eyes on the Great Salt Lake in 1824, though that fact is disputed. It was groups like the Rocky Mountain Fur Company that formed the mythic idea of a "Mountain Man," and, despite his youth, Bridger was counted among them from the start. In 1823, Bridger is thought to be one of the two men who stuck behind with John Fitzgerald to watch over Hugh Glass after he had been mauled by a bear. Though many documents list the other man as "Bridges," folks have come to believe that "Bridges" and "Bridger" were one and the same. Eventually, Fitzgerald convinced the younger man to leave Glass behind and press on with the group. When Glass did eventually catch up with Bridger, he forgave him on account of his age, per George Cooke's 1830 account penned in The Southern Literary Messenger.

Fort Bridger Was Established as a Mountain Outpost

Image via Netflix

Over the next two decades, Jim Bridger found himself exploring some of the most untamed regions of the country. According to the National Parks Service, Bridger likely visited Bighorn Canyon in 1823, helped escort $50,000 worth of beaver furs in 1825, and, on a raft made entirely of driftwood, embarked on "the first recorded float of the river through the [Bighorn Canyon]." Many of his adventures were recorded over the years, particularly in Shannon Garst's biography, Jim Bridger: Greatest of the Mountain Men. According to Garst, Bridger took three wives in his lifetime, all Indigenous. The first was a woman he called "Emma" from the Flathead tribe, though other sources call her Cora. They were married in 1835 until her death 11 years later. They had three children. Details on his second wife are a bit scarce. Both Garst and the DAB refer to her as an unnamed Ute woman who died on Bridger as well, leaving a baby girl, who he named Virginia, behind.

With four children to care for, Bridger eventually married the daughter of the Shoshone Chief Washakie, Mary Washakie Bridger in 1850, according to Jackson Hole History. They had two children of their own. However, while Bridger was still married to Cora, he decided to put down some roots. In 1843, Bridger established an outpost simply called Fort Bridger. It was meant to be a way-station and trading post for those embarking on the Oregon Trail, set along Black’s Fork of the Green River. Over the years, his fort would be visited by plenty of notable patrons, including Catholic priest Pierre-Jean De Smet (the namesake of one of the towns that Laura Ingalls Wilder grew up in), U.S. Army Captain Benjamin Bonneville, Mormon leader Brigham Young (played by Kim Coates on American Primeval), and even the infamous Donner Party, who passed through Bridger's fort just before getting trapped in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Contrary to what we see at the end of American Primeval, Brigham Young and his Mormon militia never secured Fort Bridger for themselves nor did they burn the outpost down. Indeed, the fort is now a historic site that still stands, not far from the Wyoming town of the same name that was established years after the fort closed for good. During the Utah War of the late 1850s, Bridger was employed as a scout for the U.S. Army, namely during Red Cloud’s War (which overlapped with the Utah War aka the Mormon War). Beforehand, Bridger was a guide for anyone who would pay him, until the Mormons (hoping to monopolize the industry) drove him out. This sent Bridger to Kansas City for a brief period before returning with the armed forces, specifically Col. Albert Sidney Johnston and his army. Soon after the Utah War, Bridger led Captain William F. Raynolds and his company on the Raynolds Expedition through the Yellowstone region (modern day Montana and Wyoming), though they mostly stuck around the Jackson Hole and Pierre's Hole areas.

Jim Bridger Was More Than Just a Western Legend