The 2020s have been surprisingly kind to video game fans. Two critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic video games were brought to life in live-action, with Naughty Dog teaming up with HBO to adapt The Last of Us in 2023, while the following year, Bethesda and Prime Video debuted Fallout. Both series were met with critical acclaim, each earning a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys in their respective years, among a litany of other nominations and wins from various other award bodies.

On the big screen, Paramount Pictures has been racing through golden rings for the better part of the decade with the blockbuster Sonic the Hedgehog film series, culminating in over $1 billion dollars at the box office across the three films. While every live-action video game adaptation hasn’t been as successful as films like Sonic, Five Nights at Freddy's, or Mortal Kombat, or series like The Last of Us, Fallout, or Twisted Metal, fans have still benefited from seeing the stories they’ve played come to life on screen in a new way. While Rockstar Games doesn’t seem interested in joining this trend (yet), Netflix has quietly debuted a new Western series which may be the closest we ever come to seeing an adaptation of Red Dead Redemption.

What Is 'American Primeval' About?

American Primeval is the streamer’s gritty new limited series from director Peter Berg and The Revenant scribe Mark L. Smith. Set in 1857, the series follows Sara Rowell (Betty Gilpin) and her son Devin (Preston Mota) as they head west in pursuit of a better life. Toward the end of Episode 1, it is revealed that Sara has a bounty on her head from murdering a man in Philadelphia, and she is trying to reach her estranged husband in Crook Springs to help their son before the law can find her first. From the onset, their journey is marred by tragedy. The guide Sara enlisted and paid handsomely to take them westward is gunned down over a minor misunderstanding, leaving her to scramble and find someone new to escort them through the perilous frontier.

When the gruff loner Isaac Reed (Taylor Kitsch) refuses to help, no matter the price she offers for the task, Sara turns to the newlywed Mormons Abish (Saura Lightfoot-Leon) and Jacob Pratt (Dane DeHaan) who are headed for present-day Salt Lake City. Unfortunately, Sara and Devin find themselves caught in the middle of the horrific and historic Mountain Meadows Massacre, which Isaac narrowly saves them from becoming the victims of. Sara, Isaac, Devin and Two Moons (Shawnee Pourier) may be the heart and soul of American Primeval, but the series boasts an impressive ensemble cast whose stories weave in and out of each other.

'American Primeval's Isaac Reed Isn't So Different From Arthur Morgan