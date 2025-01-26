Westerns may have declined on the big screen within the past few decades, but they’re back in full force on television thanks to the overwhelming popularity of shows like Westworld, That Dirty Black Bag, Billy the Kid, and the many series within the extended Taylor Sheridan universe. Although there have been many attempts at taking a “dark and gritty” approach to the genre, American Primeval has proven to be a fascinating history lesson about one of the most under-discussed tragedies in American history. The thrilling six-part series from Peter Berg examines the tragic Mountain Meadows Massacre, in which volatile members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints lead a violent siege on wagons that were traveling west to new homes.

American Primeval’s debut on Netflix meant that it got significantly more exposure than it would have received on any other streaming platform, but it was frustratingly released with barely any marketing. Despite being a major ratings success within its initial week of release, American Primeval has not quite penetrated the larger popular culture conversation in the same way that it could have under a different rollout strategy. Although Netflix has notoriously been opposed to anything other than the traditional binge method, American Primeval would've gained more attention had it been released on a weekly basis.

‘American Primeval’ Didn’t Benefit From a Binge Drop