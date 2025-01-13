Although the hit show premiered its second season only a few weeks ago, Netflix is already exiting its Squid Game era, as the Emmy-winning series has begun sliding down the top 10 charts, losing its spot to newer and more popular arrivals. One of the bigger entries that has managed to take the top spot on the platform is American Primeval, the Western starring Friday Night Lights and X-Men Origins: Wolverine veteran Taylor Kitsch. American Primeval follows the exploration and birth of the American West, as well as the violent clashes of people fighting for control of the new world. The show earned scores of 59% from critics and 88% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and sits at the #1 spot on Netflix at the time of writing.

The show was written and developed for television by Mark L. Smith, who is best known for his work writing the screenplay for The Revenant, the 2015 survival thriller that saw Leonardo DiCaprio win his first Oscar. Smith more recently wrote the screenplay for Twisters, the legacy sequel starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones that has found success streaming on Peacock. He also worked with Star Wars veteran Daisy Ridley in The Marsh King’s Daughter, the R-rated psychological thriller that costars Ben Mendelsohn and is streaming on Hulu. Peter Berg directed all six episodes of American Primeval, and he’s become known for his work with Mark Wahlberg on both the 2018 and 2020 films, Mile 22 and Spenser Confidential. Berg also worked with Walhberg on Deepwater Horizon and Patriot’s Day, with the former streaming on Tubi and the latter on Netflix.

What Else Is Popular on Netflix?

Squid Game is holding strong in the #3 spot on the list of the most popular Netflix TV shows, and it’s followed closely by Missing You, the Netflix Original thriller from Harlan Coben. The Night Agent has also returned to the Netflix top 10 ahead of the Season 2 premiere on January 23. On the film side of things, Robert Downey Jr.’s Due Date has been one of the more popular movies on Netflix recently, as well as all three installments in Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker’s buddy cop comedy franchise, Rush Hour.

American Primeval stars Taylor Kitsch and Dane DeHaan, and was written by Mark L. Smith. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch American Primeval on Netflix.

Your changes have been saved 9 10 American Primeval American Primeval is a Netflix limited series that follows the lives of several men and women in the middle of the expansion of the American West. Social dynamics clash as men and women battle for a piece of the new world against rivals and each other. Cast Taylor Kitsch , Jai Courtney , Dane DeHaan , Betty Gilpin , Nick Hargrove , Kyle Bradley Davis , Derek Hinkey , Saura Lightfoot Leon , Preston Mota , Shawnee Pourier , Joe Tippett Writers Peter Berg , Eric Newman , Mark L. Smith Directors Peter Berg

