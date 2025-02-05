Fronted by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone, the television revival of the Western genre in recent years has been nothing short of impressive. With the recent releases of the likes of Landman in late 2024 and, more recently, Peter Berg's American Primeval, it's clear that Yellowstone's end isn't spelling a drop in the excitement around the Western genre. In fact, on February 5, 2025, American Primeval is officially fifth in Netflix's top 10, outperforming the likes of Squid Game and XO, Kitty.

Following a mother and son's escape from a horrific past and into the harsh wilderness of the unknown in the American West, American Primeval isn't simply a success thanks to the popularity of the Western genre, instead triumphing due to a clear and exciting vision from creator Berg and a selection of top performances, including from Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell and Preston Mota ​​​​​​as her son Devin. Currently, American Primeval has a particularly strong 87% audience score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with a critical rating of 69% still well above average for TV in the Western genre. In Maggie Lovitt's 9/10 review of the series for Collider, she described the show as being, "a strong contender for one of the best series of 2025," and later added:

"The real tragedy at play is the fact that Smith and Berg have created something that is so brilliant and prestigious but will ultimately be watched by too few people. Perhaps it will help to restart the Western craze in Hollywood and give creatives the freedom to explore some of the more nuanced aspects of America’s oft-overlooked history."

