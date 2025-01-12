Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Netflix's American Primeval.

Conflict is the engine that drives a story. Creating tension and raising the stakes challenge characters to overcome internal and external obstacles and reveal their true colors. For decades, nothing has depicted this better than Western stories set on the American frontier. From shows like Gunsmoke, Rawhide, and Bonanza to movies such as Stagecoach, The Searchers, and more, we've become familiar with a clash between two worlds. Until only recently, however, narratives about the American West in film and TV were notably sanitized. American Primeval departs from this trend.

The Netflix series is written by Mark L. Smith, best-known for his work on The Midnight Sky and The Revenant. Directed by Peter Berg and executive produced by Eric Newman (of Griselda and Narcos fame), the six-episode series presents a raw and gritty depiction of the West as it really was — muddy, bloody, cold, and harsh. Starring Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, and Jai Courtney, among others, Netflix's American Primeval aligns with other recent productions like The English, Meek's Cutoff, Power of the Dog, and Killers of the Flower Moon in reshaping the focus and priorities of the Western genre. All of this begs the question: How much of American Primeval is true? The answer is quite surprising.

What Is 'American Primeval' About?