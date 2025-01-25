American Primeval has been nothing short of a smash hit. As the Western genre shifts into another gear thanks to the success of Yellowstone, more and more eyes are turning to the events of 19th and 20th century America to try and get their fill of gritty action and immersive drama. Thanks to the success of American Primeval, the attention of newcomers is now being turned to director Peter Berg, a man with a long and storied history in the television and film industry. So, with that in mind, here's a look at exactly where you can stream Peter Berg's movies.

'Very Bad Things' (1998)

Berg's feature film directorial debut was a star-studded affair, with Very Bad Things featuring the likes of Christian Slater, Cameron Diaz, Jon Favreau, Jeremy Piven, and more. The movie follows a bachelor party gone wrong, as a group of friends travels to Las Vegas only for death to quickly spiral the trip out of control. It doesn't take long for each person to fend for themselves in this wild and brilliantly dark comedy.

'The Rundown' (2003)

One of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's earliest acting roles came in Berg's The Rundown. Now also titled Welcome to the Jungle, The Rundown follows Rock's bounty hunter Beck, who is tasked with heading into the depths of the Amazon rainforest to retrieve his boss's wildcard son, Travis (Sean William Scott). However, little does Beck know that he isn't the only person on Travis' case, with a frightening local crime boss, Cornelius Hatcher (Christopher Walken), also in pursuit.

'Friday Night Lights' (2004)

Perhaps Berg's most famous movie to date, and not to be confused with the TV series that would follow two years later, Friday Night Lights tells the story of The Permian High Panthers, a high school football team keeping the spirits of their downbeat local community alive. Based on H.G. Bissinger's 1990 novel Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream, the movie follows quarterback Mike Winchell (Lucas Black) and superstar tailback Boobie Miles (Derek Luke) as they try and keep hope alive and achieve their dreams.