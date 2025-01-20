Throughout the six-episode run of American Primeval, the series tells a brutal tale of America before all the inventions and buildings. From the East to the West, danger was all around during that time, and anyone could die for any reason, good or not. Series creator Peter Berg talked to The Hollywood Reporter about crafting different aspects of the show. Berg discussed the series finale, which left Isaac (Taylor Kitsch) dead even after surviving so many hazards. The character was one of the most interesting in the show, and it seemed like there was more to explore with him. With Isaac dead and the show billed as a limited series, the only option left for exploring the character further would be through a prequel. Berg confirmed there were conversations surrounding a potential American Primeval prequel, saying,

"We’re talking about it [prequel] right now. . . . . That’s the way we’d go if we do it, and I don’t know if we will, but that would be the way we would go."

Why a 'American Primeval' Sequel Might Not Be Possible.

Image via Netflix

Naturally, viewers would like to know what happened to Two Moons (Shawnee Pourier), Devin (Preston Mota), and Sara (Betty Gilpin) after Isaac's death and their decision to head to California. When asked if a follow-up would be possible, he previewed some problems hindering a sequel. "Well, one of the challenges there is that Shawnee and Preston, the actors that played Two Moons and Devin, we had enough trouble because the strike got us. We had to shut down for five months, and Preston went full puberty on us and gained three inches [in height] and his voice dropped and he started having hair on his face," Berg said. He added:

"It would be a real big time jump to keep that crew going, but the idea of looking backwards is really interesting to me."

American Primeval has a 66% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes against an 88% audience score. Collider's Maggie Lovitt lauded the series for the performances of its lead actors. She appreciated the integration of the early days of the Mormon church, which are often overlooked despite being as brutal and violent as the other settlers as they sought to grab their piece in the so-called New World. "It's also surprising how unforgiving the series is toward Mormons and, in particular, Brigham Young. [Kim] Coates is phenomenal in the role and positioned as a truly sinister force to be reckoned with," an excerpt from the review reads.

Watch the six-episode limited series on Netflix.

9 10 American Primeval Release Date January 9, 2025 Cast Taylor Kitsch , Jai Courtney , Dane DeHaan , Betty Gilpin , Nick Hargrove , Kyle Bradley Davis , Derek Hinkey , Saura Lightfoot Leon , Preston Mota , Shawnee Pourier , Joe Tippett Seasons 1 Network Netflix Where To Watch Netflix

Watch on Netflix