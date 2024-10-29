Get your stetson ready, Netflix is taking viewers back to the 1850s. For some time now, American Primeval has been on the radar of Netflix subscribers, especially those with a penchant for the Western genre. It had been confirmed that the brilliant Taylor Kitsch would star in the series back in December 2022. Now, the date of the next big Western series has been announced, alongside the arrival of several first-look images that showcase the series' blend of action, drama, and all things Western.

Officially, American Primeval will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, January 9, 2025. The limited series will consist of six episodes in total, each of which will be executive-produced and directed by Pete Berg, alongside the likes of writer, creator, and executive producer Mark L. Smith, and executive producers Eric Newman and Alex Gayner.

The series will star the aforementioned Kitsch of Friday Night Lights fame as Isaac, a man who looks for hope and a future in the West whilst battling the demons of his past. Kitsch will star alongside an eye-catching cast that includes the likes of Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Derek Hinkey, Joe Tippett, Jai Courtney, Preston Mota, Shawnee Pourier, and Shea Whigham. Speaking of the series, Netflix VP Peter Friedlander said, "American Primeval is a portrait of the American West unlike any other – raw, thrilling, action-driven and brought to life by a tapestry of emotionally compelling characters led by the talented Taylor Kitsch."

'American Primeval' Is a Gritty Authentic Western