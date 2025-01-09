Westerns used to be a major genre in Hollywood before they largely fell out of favor in the late 1970s. While neo-Westerns like Yellowstone, Justified, and Outer Range have filled the void on the small screen, nothing quite beats a tried and true tale about the indomitable spirit on the American frontier. Nearly two decades ago, Into the West gripped the nation with its harrowing look at the era through the eyes of real and fictional characters interwoven into the true events that shaped the country. The six-episode miniseries greatly benefited from a weekly release schedule that kept audiences coming back for more heartbreak. It’s a shame that American Primeval isn’t being given the same opportunity to become a must-watch watercooler conversation-starter, because Netflix is kicking off the new year with a strong contender for one of the best series of 2025.

Set in 1857, American Primeval tackles a period of history that is rarely covered with such specificity in fiction. Most tales set during this era focus more so on the conflict between weary westward travelers and the Indigenous people whose land they’re trying to steal, but this series introduces a third advisory to the mix: settlers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The conflict wrought by early Mormons during the Utah War (1857-1858) is often overlooked by students of history because of its proximity to the American Civil War, which eclipsed most historical events leading up to and preceding it. It does, however, make for an excellent backdrop to the impressive epic that Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) penned and Peter Berg (Painkiller, Boys in Blue, The Leftovers) directed. The Western and Nno-Western genres are primarily made up of narratives focused on the masculine: from rugged gunslingers and lawmen to industrious landmen chasing gold and Texas tea. American Primeval bucks this narrative by centering its three main plots around its three lead actresses, who face the brutal realities of what it meant to be a woman in the American west.

‘American Primeval’ Uses Women to Explore a Dangerous Era