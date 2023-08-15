The Big Picture Peter Berg is taking on a new project for Netflix called American Primeval, a Western limited series that explores the untamed American West through the eyes of different characters.

Taylor Kitsch, a frequent collaborator of Berg, will star in the series as a traumatized man named Isaac, adding a sense of familiarity on set for both of them.

The six-episode format of American Primeval allows Berg to delve deep into the story and characters without the exhaustion of a longer series, making it a satisfying creative challenge for him.

2023 has been a busy year for Peter Berg. Following the release of the mini-series Painkiller, which he directed every episode of, he's now focused on another project for Netflix – the Western limited series American Primeval. He'll notably reunite with a frequent partner over the years as Taylor Kitsch steps into the lead role, adding a bit of familiarity for him on set. It's still set to be a major creative challenge for Berg and he spoke to Collider's ​​Christina Radish about why it's also fulfilling, especially with an old friend in Kitsch along for the ride.

Berg will be at the helm for all six episodes of American Primeval which explore the untamed American West through the eyes of various people of different cultures, communities, and religions as they sacrifice whatever it takes to gain control over "a land they truly believe is their destiny." At the center of it all is Kitsch as the traumatized man Isaac whose personal demons haunt him as he searches for any reason to live in the lawless world he's stuck in. The project is chock-full of high-profile talent with writer Mark L. Smith of Overlord and The Revenant fame penning the series. Alongside Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, Shea Wigham, Jai Courtney, Joe Tippett, Nick Hargrove, Kyle Bradley Davis, Derek Hinkey, Shawnee Pourier, Preston Mota, and Saura Lightfoot Leon rounding out the cast.

Coming off of the starry and heavy Painkiller, such a series seemed like a tough ask for Berg, but it was something he described as satisfying. Wanting to dive deeper than a film but not burn out on a lengthy series, he explained how the six-episode limited series format was perfect for his vision:

"After having done six episodes of Painkiller, it was a challenge, but it was also really creatively stimulating. It was awesome to be able to go that deep and spend that much time. You can’t do that with a movie. Six episodes is almost seven hours. It’s like a seven-hour movie. If you’re doing 10 or 12 episodes, it starts getting exhausting. For me, six is the sweet spot where I can manage the workload and really get to go on this journey. It’s very satisfying. So, I wanted to do another limited series."

Taylor Kitsch Added a Fun Familiarity for PeterBerg in American Primeval

Filming American Primeval was made all the more enjoyable by the fact that Kitsch was by Berg's side. The two have a long history of working together, first uniting on the director's beloved Friday Night Lights based on his film of the same name. Playing the likable Tim Riggins, Kitsch broke out with the NBC series and would go on to work regularly with Berg on Battleship and Lone Survivor among other things. It wasn't until the two joined forces again for Painkiller, however, that the director considered him for American Primeval. Thanks to the familiarity they have and all the time he spent poring over Kitsch's turn as Glen Kryger, Berg knew that he was the perfect choice to lead the Western:

"I had been editing Taylor in Painkiller, every day. We were getting ready to start casting for American Primeval, and every day, I was looking at Taylor, who’s really kind of perfect. I’ve worked with Mark Wahlberg quite a few times. I’ve worked with Samuel L. Jackson several times. I tend to work with the same people. When I get to trust and understand an actor, it’s like having a tool in a tool box that you wanna know how to use. When you know how to use that actor and understand that actor and have a short hand, you can just go deeper and the work gets better, and it’s fun. It’s fun to work with your friends. For American Primeval, we’ve been up in the mountains in New Mexico for 100 days, in the snow and the wind and the rain, with animals and bad weather and all kinds of weird stuff. In that situation, you wanna be with people that you trust and like."

American Primeval currently has no release date. In the meantime, all of Berg and Kitsch's latest project Painkiller is available now on Netflix. Check out the trailer below and stay tuned here at Collider for the full interview with Berg.