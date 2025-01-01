This is not the Wild West from your grandfather's Gunsmoke. Netflix has debuted a violent mature-rated trailer for the upcoming series American Primeval. Almost the whole trailer is violence, starting with the characters ensconced in some kind of battle, war, what-have-you. The casualties and fatalities are indiscriminate. The initial scene ends with a bison charging at two people who appear to be mother and son cowering beneath a wagon. As the trailer continues, it flashes to a bitter winter in a scene between leads Taylor Kitsch (John Carter) and Betty Gilpin (GLOW). When the trailer ends with a final gunshot towards the camera, reminding the audience that the show will hit the streamer on January 9.

The synopsis is as follows:

"This is America…1857. Up is down, pain is everywhere, innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, and very few possess grace — even fewer know compassion. There is no safe haven in these brutal lands, and only one goal matters: survival. AMERICAN PRIMEVAL is a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die to keep or control this land."

'American Primeval' Promises an Examination of the American West

The question of morality, the seemingly indiscriminate, uninhibited way in which man seems to be determined to shed blood in the American West, threads itself in the trailer. The audience goes in with the basic understanding that there seems to be one rule: survive at all costs. The sometimes selfish actions seem to be dialed to 11 in American Primeval, no matter how many times the morality of the actions is questioned in the trailer alone. The show itself is described as a "violent collision of culture, religion, and community" during that time. We see men and women, both those coming to the frontier and those Indigenous to the very land that so many people are shedding blood trying to steal, pose that question.

Kitsch and Gilpin are joined by Dane DeHaan, Shea Whigham, Joe Tippett, Jai Courtney, Kyle Bradley Davis, Dane DeHaan, Lucas Neff, Derek Hinkey, Saura Lightfoot Leon, Preston Mota, and Shawnee Pourier in the show. Director Peter Berg, best known as the creator of Friday Night Lights, has also directed his fair share of violence in our current culture with movies such as: Lone Survivor and Patriots Day.

American Primeval will premiere on Netflix January 9. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

