American Psycho, Mary Harron's whip-smart cult classic, is coming to 4K Ultra HD. Lionsgate has announced that the feature-packed 4K Ultra HD Steelbook will be available exclusively at Best Buy, where you can also pick up some of Patrick Bateman's favorite albums, like Huey Lewis and the News' Fore! or Genesis' Duke.

Based on the controversial novel by Bret Easton Ellis and adapted by Harron and Guinevere Turner, the film follows Bateman (Christian Bale), a Wall Street yuppie obsessed with success, status, and himself, who harbors a secret life as a serial killer. Reese Witherspoon plays his unknowing fiancee, while Jared Leto, Justin Theroux, and Josh Lucas all have memorable turns as his colleagues, and Willem Dafoe plays a private detective investigating the disappearance of one of Bateman's victims.

The new edition comes packed with special features, including separate commentary tracks from both Harron and Turner, as well as a featurette detailing how the novel made it to the screen. The highlight might just be the packaging itself, though, with art by Justin Erickson recreating the memorable mask peeling scene. In a particularly clever nod to the film, that sleeve art hides the violent reality behind it, nodding equally to the iconic image of Bateman's blood-spattered face. In a move that would be sure to drive Bateman to madness, the packaging is otherwise appropriately restrained. Look at that subtle off-white coloring. The tasteful thickness of it. No word, though, on whether it has a watermark.

The announcement arrives as development on an American Psycho series is already underway at Lionsgate. Those plans are early in the making, with no release date or casting information announced, but a spiffy new edition is a sure way to keep the movie relevant two decades after its release. In the meantime, seeing Bateman's skincare routine in all of its Ultra HD glory is sure to make his dead-eyed stare all the more chilling.

American Psycho will release on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook and Blu-ray exclusively at Best Buy on October 5. Check out the full list of special features and the cover art for the steelbook release below:

Deleted Scenes with Optional Director Commentary

American Psycho: From Book To Screen (4K Only)

The ‘80s Downtown

Audio Commentary with Director Mary Harron (Recorded in 2018 – 4K Only)

Audio Commentary with Writer Guinevere Turner

