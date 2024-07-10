The Big Picture Director Mary Harron turned Bret Easton Ellis' gruesome novel American Psycho into a satirical masterpiece that was also elevated by Christian Bale's incredible performance.

The novel delves deeper into cannibalistic violence, highlighting flaws of consumerism, while the film offers comical absurdity.

Harron's movie balances gore with satire, critiquing 1980s yuppie culture and consumerism, providing thought-provoking entertainment.

Director Mary Harron turned the blood-drenched pages of Bret Easton Ellis' novel into the satirical, cinematic masterpiece, American Psycho, which is now available to stream on Netflix. As a companion to this summer thriller, fans can look back at its source for gory entertainment and some much-needed chills. The novel is in fact far grizzlier than the movie, but the film and book work better in tandem than individually to provide thought-provoking entertainment. With the help of Christian Bale's convincing (terrifying?) acting, Harron highlighted the comical nature of Patrick Bateman’s superficial, consumerist character. She turned the psychological book into a feminist satire of 1980s excess materialism. Memorable moments include the mythic business card scene and Bateman’s infamous morning routine.

In an interview with London Review, Harron provided insight into the method behind translating the book to the screen by focusing on the latent humor in the book, rather than the horrific violence. The book plunges readers deep into Bateman’s twisted mind – epitomized by his cannibalistic butchery. Chapters that didn’t quite make the cut for the film include a rat crawling into a woman, and another that features jumper cables and ... the human anatomy. Harron’s movie dramatizes Bateman’s superficiality to the point of comic absurdity, while Ellis’ novel draws attention to the flaws of consumerism by comparing it to cannibalism. Viewers and readers should consider the film and book together as a shocking satire on the flaws of consumer culture.

American Psycho Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as a gruesome serial killer by night. The cast is filled by the detective (Willem Dafoe), the fiance (Reese Witherspoon), the mistress (Samantha Mathis), the coworker (Jared Leto), and the secretary (Chloë Sevigny). This is a biting, wry comedy examining the elements that make a man a monster. Release Date April 13, 2000 Director Mary Harron Cast Christian Bale , Justin Theroux , Reese Witherspoon Josh Lucas , Bill Sage , Chloe Sevigny Runtime 102 Main Genre Crime Writers Bret Easton Ellis , Mary Harron , Guinevere Turner Studio Lionsgate Films Tagline Killer looks. Website http://www.americanpsycho.com/ Expand

'American Psycho' the Book Immediately Warns Readers to "Abandon All Hope"

Image via Lionsgate

The novel is not easy reading. Those who have read it might liken it to the ultraviolent A Clockwork Orange (yet another gory book that was translated into a monumental film). Simon & Schuster in fact declined the opportunity to publish it. The movie certainly doesn't paint a flattering portrait of Bateman, but in the book he hacks women to pieces and likens their body parts to pieces of meat — details that Harron chose to omit. The violence is not simply gratuitous, though. A close reading of the book reveals that the violence, which is epitomized by cannibalism, shocks readers into confronting the problems with consumerism they otherwise might ignore. Throughout the book, Bateman is preoccupied with superficial details ranging from clothing to skincare products. These are the qualities he molds his understanding of human nature upon. It is everything that surrounds the human body that defines it. Bateman thinks he has “all the characteristics of a human being — flesh, blood, skin, hair…,” but that he is only “a rough semblance of a human being.” He must consume human beings (let's be clear here — eat them) just like any other product to understand his own nature.

In a moment of introspection, Bateman thinks, "open the hood of a car and it will tell you something about the people who designed it." He applies this logic to his dismemberment of women in an effort to understand human nature. In a particularly gory moment (though, admittedly, it becomes futile to determine which chapter is the "most" gory once the story gets rolling), Bateman is viscerally tearing apart two women "with a steak knife and ripping bits of flesh," while filming the process "in an attempt to understand" them. He is simultaneously musing on the apartment's furnishings and remembering details about the last bar he went to. There is no distinction between human beings and other commodities he consumes for entertainment; they are just meat to him. Perhaps he and Hannibal Lecter should have dinner sometime.

Readers Were Not Receptive to 'American Psycho's Violence — Even if There Was Purpose to It

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Not all readers appreciated (or even tolerated) the symbolic violence when the novel was published. Richard Bernstein wrote in the New York Times that the book "raises some deep questions about the capacity of a cultural product to shock and disturb." Perhaps no moment is more shocking than a chapter titled, "Girl." The chapter begins with Bateman having sex with a woman whom he suddenly begins to attack until she's unconscious. She awakes to watch home footage of Bateman eating another woman's brain, "spreading Grey Poupon over hunks of the pink, fleshy meat." Perhaps eating a human brain is Bateman's attempt at Freudian analysis. He then proceeds to let a rat run into her through a plastic Habitrail system and then finally bakes part of her body in an oven. Not light reading by any stretch of the imagination. Moments like these in the book, wherein Bateman's savagery is cannibalistic, validate Bernstein's point. However, the disturbing shock serves a purpose. Bateman is a nightmarish vision of the ultimate consumer, to whom people are nothing more than objects to, literally, consume.

Bateman's experience of life is purely superficial. There is a moment when Jean kisses Bateman, and he thinks, “She embraces me and this time emanates a warmth I’m not familiar with … but my embrace is frozen.” Intimate human contact means nothing to him. In the chapter "Girls," Bateman applies jumper cables to one woman's breasts and scoops another's eyeballs out. After surveying the carnage, he realizes he has "a lunch appointment ... that's very important" to him. Bateman equivocates this torturous intimate "contact" with lunch. It is more meaningful to him than Jean's healthy attempt to embrace him. It's certainly understandable why readers might focus more upon Ellis' questionable use of violence than the symbolism it functions as. As a director, Harron preserved the symbolic critique of consumer excess, but balanced the gore with satire that may have been lost on readers unsettled by the book's horrific violence.

How Mary Harron and Guinevere Turner Made a Psychotic Killer Funny

Image via Lionsgate Films

It is fitting that a book depicting such gruesome violence against women was turned into a film by two women: Writer/director Mary Harron and her co-screenwriter Guinevere Turner. Perhaps it couldn't have happened any other way. Harron told the London Review of Books, "I had a lot of thoughts about the 1980s and a lot of things I wanted to criticise and make fun of about the 1980s. And I thought that this film could be about something interesting that was not about the violence." She made a parody of 1980s yuppie culture out of Bateman and his goons, while still criticizing consumerism through cinematic symbolism. The movie opens with Bateman and his Wall Street clones, umm, friends eating lunch at a high-end restaurant. This initiates the motif of foodie culture that persists through the movie, which hearkens to the cannibalism in the book, albeit in a less grizzly way. They split the bill, putting down nearly identical cards after trading anti-Semitic jokes and lamenting the lack of a bathroom to do coke in. They're one-dimensional to the point of comic absurdity. In Harron's own words to London Review, her movie is "making fun of the yuppies in New York." From the beginning of the movie, the audience are welcome to laugh at its characters.

Harron's movie is not without its visceral violence. The first murder that the audience witnesses occurs just after the fabled business card scene, which is the first moment where Bateman reveals his fragile insecurity. He kills a homeless man shortly after saying, "I don't have anything in common with you." The next scene then depicts Bateman getting a spa treatment, narrating that he has "all the characteristics of a human being — flesh, blood, skin, hair," but nothing internal such as emotions. These three scenes, considered together, are symbolic. They demonstrate the superficial nature of Bateman's character and his inability to connect with other human beings. The violence shocks the audience into recognizing the potential harm in such consumerist values. However, it is tame in comparison to the novel.

Mary Harron Invited Audiences to Laugh at a Psychotic Serial Killer

Image via Lionsgate

By omitting the detailed depictions of dismemberment and torture in the novel, Harron made Bateman's murderous tendencies palatable. The saga of Paul Allen (played by Jared Leto) highlights the movie's ability to both shock and amuse. After taking Allen to dinner under the pretense of being Marcus Halberstram, Bateman lures him back to his apartment. He proceeds to play Huey Lewis and the News, musing on their artistic integrity, before hacking into Allen with an axe — though the audience only sees the blood spatter upon Bateman. The contrast between Bateman's seemingly sincere appreciation for music and his psychotic murder is comic absurdity. This validates Harron's desire to "keep one of the most startling and disturbing things about the book, which is the way it shifts very abruptly with no warning from a scene of social comedy to a scene of horrific violence." Unlike Ellis' novel, which depicts murder with meticulous detail, the movie makes it satirical.

Harron's movie allows the audience to laugh at Bateman's superficiality. All he understands are the objects people surround themselves with; he cannot comprehend anything within the body, but only outside it. Cannibalism shocks readers of the book into confronting the issues with consumerism because Bateman butchers people like meat. The movie makes more of a satire of this same issue rather than a violent shock. The book and movie function well together in providing folks with an amusing critique on the problems of consumerism — even if in the act of doing so they are still consumers.

American Psycho is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix