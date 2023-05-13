It's fair to say when you think of Mary Harron, American Psycho comes to mind instantly. But in 2018, the director released another bloodthirsty thriller, this time centered on Charles Manson, named Charlie Says. The movie weaves through a unique narrative as it aims to uncover the horrors of the Manson family through the experience of the women beguiled by Manson's perceived allure. With Harron at the helm of a serial killer movie, and Matt Smith playing the infamous Manson, curiosity is surely aroused. However, the movie ultimately slid under the radar. But, why?

Mary Harron's Serial Killer Film Lacks Focus

Upon release, Charlie Says was met with mixed reviews and failed to conjure up the same appraisal as American Psycho. The story follows the three girls who were dying for Manson: Susan Atkins (Marianne Rendon), Patricia Krenwinkel (Sosie Bacon), and Leslie Van Houten (Hannah Murray). This narrative choice offers a refreshing look into the lunacy of the Manson family as it differs from previous works. However, complications arise with the decision to focus on life on the ranch (past) and the prison (present). There is little indication given to distinguish why the women are there in the first place. In addition, much of the critique of the film has been centered on Marron's attempt to understand the motivations of these women who committed murders for Manson. What was their motivation to commit such carnage? Are they victims or murderers? These factors have contributed to its adversity and there is the possibility that people aren't too keen on the idea that Harron purposely makes this all ambiguous.

The truth of the matter is that it's a bleak true story. It is tremendously saddening witnessing the "Manson girls" crave attention, love, and compassion from a contriving and pompous serial killer. That alone understandably causes viewers to ponder their own endurance level required to watch such a film. In addition, there is a certain sense of claustrophobia. The setting is largely controlled, as we experience such intimacy and absurdity on the ranch and such restriction and anguish in the prison. For added measure, much of the story focuses on how Manson mentally manipulated these women. Albeit true and important to acknowledge, it presents viewers with very little escape from feeling trapped in the story itself, caged in the warped psyche of the women.

It's a hard task extracting relief from a true story of this kind, but the alternative elements to the film do not compensate for this feeling. The introduction of Karlene Faith (Merritt Wever) straightens out the delirium, (i.e. squashing the women's beliefs that one day they will turn into "winged elves"), but also instills hope in the movie. However, as Faith begins to reinstate autonomy to the women, the film abruptly ends, providing little insight into the whereabouts and condition of the three women since.

Matt Smith Brings Charles Manson to Life

On a positive note, the casting of Matt Smith as Charles Manson is a success. The choice to cut through the facade that Manson was a messiah figure elevates Smith's performance greatly. Smith embodies the all-encompassing evil of Manson and the truth is laid bare: he is a weak megalomaniac, who thrives on inflicting his twisted doctrine on those he deems vulnerable. The only moments of joy come from the failing rock career that Manson embarks on. Intriguingly, Manson surrounds himself in music circles and becomes friends with none other than Dennis Wilson of the Beach Boys. Wilson actually took a song that Manson had written called "Cease To Exist" and turned it into a Beach Boys song called "Never Learn Not To Love."

The film's take on Manson's desire to become a rock star provides hints of humor that turn to horror as we learn that such failures motivated him to take his "revenge." This part of the story did however alleviate the misery surrounding the suffering and gave Smith a wider platform to explore his insanity. In addition, a solid performance from Hannah Murray is on display. Murray plays Leslie, which means more dialogue, more development, and more tense encounters with Smith (Manson). Yes, Murray's performance is convincing and versatile, and casting Matt Smith and Hannah Murray surely attracts, but more problems with the film emerge.

Mary Harron deserves eternal praise for bringing American Psycho to the big screen. However, the success and popularity of the film undoubtedly set high standards for Charlie Says. As a film devoted to terror, comparisons with American Psycho quickly arise. Harron's 2000 epic starring Christian Bale shocked many, captivated millions, and successfully tackled toxic masculinity and insanity. Charlie Says attempts to tackle these themes but struggles in its execution. American Psycho is fearless in its exploration and delivery, Charlie Says is riddled with caution.

'Charlie Says' Doesn't Say What It Needs To

The choice to shelter audiences from barbarity, particularly the murders backfires, along with the scattered exploration of toxic masculinity. Of course, it's unsettling, but a certain degree of courage is needed when retelling a true story. The decision to downplay key moments depletes the meaning and the impact. That being said, the two films share similarities in success, particularly regarding the steady build-up of tension. Manson's false friendliness slowly turns to madness with each sermon and acid drop, galvanizing his followers and the audience. Likewise, in American Psycho, Bateman's thirst for blood dilates as the movie engulfs in callous cinematic violence, emitting tension and excitement.

Overall Charlie Says offers a fresh look into the Manson family and puts Manson's vulnerability on display. Hannah Murray and Matt Smith are vital to the film, as they bring color and energy to the moments of insipidness. Had the film reached a defiant conclusion and given more life to the girls outside Manson's control, then perhaps it would have attracted more viewers. It doesn't belong in the same league as American Psycho, and the decision to take on a film that focuses on the same elements contributes to its downfall. Nonetheless, for those estranged Manson fanatics, fans of Matt Smith and Hannah Murray, or even those of you hoping to become winged elves, Charlie Says may just be worth your time.