Film fans would certainly be denied a number of all-time classics if Hollywood simply refused to ever approach source material considered “unadaptable” for potential projects. While it once seemed completely improbable that an adaptation could do justice to such acclaimed books as The Lord of the Rings, Trainspotting, Dune, No Country For Old Men, and A Clockwork Orange among many others, talented filmmakers ended up making the right changes needed to give the material a compelling cinematic quality. Bret Easton Ellis’ controversial serial killer satire American Psycho is just another one of those seemingly “unadaptable” novels that was turned into a modern classic, but the process of getting the film to theaters was rather tumultuous. Given how much controversy the source material had already received for its incendiary content, American Psycho had to cut down a scene to avoid being handed an NC-17 rating from the Motion Pictures Association of America.

Why 'American Psycho' Was So Controversial

Based on the acclaimed 1991 novel of the same name, American Psycho explores the banal existence of businessman Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale). While Bateman puts up a public persona as a haughty, arrogant Wall Street investment banker who seeks nothing but a means to line his own pocket, he secretly harbors a passion for violently murdering people. Bateman’s two lives begin to crash in on each other when the private investigator Donald Kimball (Willem Dafoe) begins looking into the death of his victim, Paul Allen (Jared Leto). American Psycho is a broad satire of Wall Street culture, toxic masculinity, capitalism, and social infrastructure, epitomized by an all-time great performance from Bale. Watching Bateman try to keep his two conflicting passions isolated results in many darkly humorous instances.

Ellis’ novel was already controversial, as it was told in first person from Bateman’s perspective. While it was evidently intended to satirize both Bateman himself and the culture that allowed him to thrive, these nuances may have been overlooked by audiences that simply viewed the film for the totality of its offensive content. While being incendiary is not in itself an achievement, American Psycho uses its violence and sexually explicit sequences to drive home its point. The film analyzes the dangers of obsession, and shows how Bateman’s blatantly destructive tendencies are a result of his perpetual state of dissatisfaction.

Any concerns that the film was in any way empathizing with Bateman pretty much evaporate by the time that American Psycho reaches its now iconic ending. After attempting to confess for his history of violent behavior, Bateman finds that he is unable to recover evidence linked to the murders that he has committed. It’s the ultimate irony; even though Patrick now seeks atonement, the system of justice is so ineffective that he will once again elude consequences. American Psycho’s ending sharply critiques the vapidity of capitalistic greed, as Bateman finds himself even more miserable than he was before. The tightly constructed procedures he’s created for his life were so effective that he’s deprived himself of any real joy.

What Was Cut From 'American Psycho'?

Given how successful the novel had been, Lions Gate was keen to get an R-Rated film that could potentially appeal to a mass market audience. Films rated NC-17 are not allowed to market themselves in the same way, and generally struggle to obtain widespread release or serious consideration from film pundits. Unfortunately, American Psycho was rated NC-17 when it was first submitted to the MPAA. However, the resubmission process allowed director Mary Harron to make edits to the submitted cut so that the film could be reappraised, and potentially earn a more audience-friendly R-Rating.

American Psycho is certainly a violent film, as Bateman utilizes a chainsaw, an ax, a gun, a knife, and his own two hands to attack and murder his victims. While its content may be disturbing for even an audience that was used to seeing graphic material, it wasn’t the violence in American Psycho that the MPAA took issue with. The MPAA pushed against a sequence that involved Bateman hiring the sex worker Christie (Cara Seymour), who calls in another woman so that the trio can engage in sexual foreplay. While apparently gruesome dismemberments were acceptable for a general audience, the MPAA demanded that the sex scene be trimmed in order to avoid the film being released with an NC-17 rating.

Lions Gate Studios agreed to comply with the changes, as they were necessary in securing the film’s widespread distribution. However, Harron herself stated that the moment in question was “one of the most significant scenes in the film and to cut it would cause serious damage.” Although none of the main plot points were altered, a few shots from the American Psycho sex scene featuring explicit nudity were cut from the theatrical version of the film. The most darkly hilarious moments of Bateman watching himself in the mirror, which Harron said “sums up his frighteningly detached relationship to the world around him,” were left in place.

The MPAA Needs To Change

While American Psycho is intended to be a disturbing examination of the psychology of a serial killer, the sex scenes are inserted mostly for comedic effect, underlying how egocentric Bateman is as a character. One has to wonder if the MPAA was capable of — or interested in — making that distinction before rejecting the film altogether.

This has become an unfortunate recurring trend, as the MPAA frequently hands out NC-17 ratings to films with graphic sexual content. While films like Blue is the Warmest Color and Perfect Blue had the potential to appeal to a widespread audience, a majority of viewers were unable to see them in their original form due to the inaccessibility of their rating. Given that the errors of the Hays Code era remain a lingering specter over the film industry, perhaps the MPAA should reconsider revamping its consideration process so that Hollywood does not repeat that particular part of its history.

American Psycho is available to stream on Peacock TV in the U.S.

