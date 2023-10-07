The Big Picture American Psycho's development stage was tumultuous, with Christian Bale almost not being cast as Patrick Bateman.

The film went through multiple changes and setbacks, including different directors and actors like Brad Pitt, Vince Vaughn, Billy Crudup, and others dropping out.

Christian Bale was ultimately the best choices for the film, as Bale had the abilities and understood the satirical aspect of the source material.

Over 20 years after its release in 2000, American Psycho has found its massive cult audience and place in social media and pop culture, whether it's satirical or a little too admiring. But its present-day acclaim was not always so. Audiences may not realize how tumultuous its development stage was, with the biggest conflict being how Christian Bale almost wasn't Patrick Bateman. The list of prospects is long and surprising, with many actors being considered for the lead in the now-iconic film. From Billy Crudup to Vince Vaughn, viewers were close to a much different film from the one we got.

The History Behind the Making of 'American Psycho'

The history behind American Psycho is lengthy, with many twists and turns. The source material, a 1981 novel by Bret Easton Ellis, was not well received at the time of its publication due to its graphic and controversial content. Despite this, interest in a film adaptation started in the early 1990s, after interest was shown by none other than Johnny Depp. But this was only the first of many stages in the making of the psychological satire.

At the time of development, author Ellis was struggling with creating a script for the film after viewing his material as an impossible novel to adapt. The first big move for American Psycho was recruiting Mary Harron as its director. Unlike other contenders, Harron saw the satire in the material, as well as the compelling commentary of the capitalistic lifestyle of the 1980s. Along with writer Guinevere Turner, Harron set out to portray the humor along with the horror, as opposed to a more serious tone. The next step was finding Patrick Bateman, a character that Harron said the actor needed to be "100 percent on." The team behind the film found this to be true due to the amount of actors who either turned down the role, or left the project shortly after joining.

Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Billy Crudup and More Were Considered for the Role of Patrick Bateman

After Depp lost interest, one of the first actors to be attached as the murderous Bateman was Brad Pitt, during the time when David Cronenberg was set to direct. Later on, according to the Vulture interview with Harron, Billy Crudup was initially cast, but dropped out after he was too uncertain about how to play the role. Once Lionsgate Films attained the distribution rights for the film, they expressed the desire for a big star to play Bateman, such as Edward Norton. Other prospects included Ewan McGregor, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Vince Vaughn. However, all of them turned down the role.

Meanwhile, the actor that Harron was gunning for the most was a then-relatively unknown Christian Bale after seeing his performance in Todd Haynes' Velvet Goldmine. Bale grew highly interested in the role, but he needed more than Harron on his side. Due to his status at the time of his early career, Lionsgate wanted a more familiar face and name for the role. Eventually, the studio announced that Leonardo DiCaprio would be Bateman, who was fresh off his success in Titanic. This is what led to Harron being taken off the project, who did not want to do the project without Bale.

Nevertheless, the film initially went forward without Bale or Harron. DiCaprio allegedly wanted a major director to work with on the film, and Oliver Stone was hired. Cameron Diaz was also added to the cast. This version of the film that never was would have been devoid of satire, and instead would have been more of a psychological thriller. Apparently, creative differences were ever-present on the set, and Bale was sure that DiCaprio would drop out, so much so that he continued to prep for the role instead of taking on other projects.

Christian Bale and Mary Harron Were the Right Choices for ‘American Psycho’

Months later, Bale proved to be right. DiCaprio left the film, and so did Stone. As if the making of this film is not bizarre enough, it is reported that journalist and activist Gloria Steinem was one person who talked DiCaprio out of starring in the film, citing his young audience and his more wholesome career and image that would have been greatly affected if he went forward with the role. Harron was rehired, but the studio was still against Bale in the lead role. After offering the role to a slew of other actors, Lionsgate finally agreed to Bale as Bateman. The conditions of casting Bale included a miniscule salary and casting well-known actors, Reese Witherspoon and Chloë Sevigny in the rest of the roles.

Despite going through plenty of big names for the role of Patrick Bateman, the best choice was always Bale. The same can be said for Harron as the director. While none of the other choices were completely unfounded, as Norton and Pitt starred in Fight Club and even Vince Vaughn had played the lead psycho killer Norman Bates in the 1997 Psycho, Bale had the abilities for the role from the start. And moreover, he was so intrigued by the film, as well as Harron and Turner's script. He also saw the humorous and satirical aspect in the story, even laughing at parts of the script upon his initial reading.

It is also refreshing to see a director advocate for the then-unknown actor, seeing in him what big studios could not and would not see. A more prominent face does not always mean more success on screen. While other prospects for Bateman thought the character was "cool," which continues to be an unfortunate trend with some of the film's fans, Bale and Harron understood how the controversial novel needed to be portrayed in a film. They also saw how Bateman was more of an outsider and monster than a golden boy to be idolized. Its present-day reception makes both Bale and Harron significant, as one ponders the film viewers would have gotten if the project fell into the wrong hands.