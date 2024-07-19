The Big Picture American Psycho offers a chilling portrayal of 1980s corporate life, with a disturbing twist on male ego and consumerism.

Patrick Bateman's character is a complex mix of fascinating and stomach-churning, blurring the lines between reality and delusion.

The ambiguous ending sparks intense debate about Bateman's actions and the perception of reality, leaving viewers to draw their own conclusions.

Based on the wickedly brilliant novel by Bret Easton Ellis, the 2000 film American Psycho is a vicious satire depicting the empty grotesquerie of 1980s corporate yuppie life and male ego. Directed by Mary Harron, it strikes a balance between stylish and horrific, with a career-defining performance by Christian Bale to tie all the chaos together.

Patrick Bateman is a morbidly fascinating man, genuinely pathetic but stomach-churning, and one of the best examples of an unreliable narrator put on screen. So much so that some still buy into his delusion while, like him, avoiding the sad reality. Bateman's reality is one of rampant consumerism and endless clout-chasing. He'll describe his luxury apartment before saying his name, and introduce us to his extensive skincare routine before introducing his fiancée. He has no identity outside how he thinks he should look, which is the same as the other mens in suits around him. Underneath all that posturing, however, Patrick Bateman is harboring a violent rage that he expresses through a series of shocking murders... Or does he?

American Psycho In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as a gruesome serial killer by night. The cast is filled by the detective (Willem Dafoe), the fiance (Reese Witherspoon), the mistress (Samantha Mathis), the coworker (Jared Leto), and the secretary (Chloë Sevigny). This is a biting, wry comedy examining the elements that make a man a monster. Release Date April 13, 2000 Director Mary Harron Cast Christian Bale , Justin Theroux , Reese Witherspoon Josh Lucas , Bill Sage , Chloe Sevigny Runtime 102 mins Main Genre Crime Writers Bret Easton Ellis , Mary Harron , Guinevere Turner Studio Lionsgate Films Expand

What Do People Think Of The American Psycho Ending?

The ambiguity of the ending leaves a lot to discuss as well. It is a combination of Bateman's self-image shattering as we realize the people around him don't respect him, and someone actually recognizing that inner malice, as his assistant Jean (Chloë Sevigny) flips through his planner to find only drawings of mutilated women. However, drawings are one thing, but did anything from Patrick Bateman's sick imagination come to life?

There are arguments about this all over the internet about whether Patrick Bateman killed anyone at all. If he did, how many of them were real, and which ones were a product of his psychosis? The first theory is the most straightforward; that he didn't, and all of this was an elaborate fantasy a sad, pathetic man was having while his perception of reality breaks down. This is supported by how strange and surreal things become by the end, and how, more importantly, no one seems to notice or care.

The second theory piggybacks off that, that it all did happen, but no one noticed or cared. Maybe everyone around Patrick is in a cocaine-fuelled daze, maybe they're all so focused on themselves that they don't see the killer among them. All in all, it can serve as a metaphor for the rich and powerful getting away with atrocities committed against those seen as below them. Other theories combine the two. Perhaps Paul Allen (Jared Leto) was the only one that was killed, or was the only one who wasn't. Maybe he only killed the homeless man and his dog. Though, if Bateman did get away with murder, it wasn't through his brilliance, but his insignificance to the world and people around him.

Bret Easton Ellis And Mary Harron Chime In

Of course, both the original writer and the film's director both have a say about this. In an interview for MovieMaker magazine, Harron and co-writer Guinevere Turner both agree that to confirm anything either way about the ending is defeating the purpose of the story. It was their own intention to keep it a mystery, despite there being clear moments where reality breaks down. This is fair enough. Why spoil the fun for the audience?

Bret Easton Ellis goes further in an interview with Film School Rejects. Not that he had any problems with the film itself, he thought it was fine, but he considers his book unadaptable purely because film is a visual medium, and in visually portraying the breakdown in reality also defeats the purpose of the story.

“You have to make a decision whether Patrick Bateman kills people or doesn’t. Regardless of how Mary Harron wants to shoot that ending, we’ve already seen him kill people; it doesn’t matter if he has some crisis of memory at the end.”

A valid enough point, however, what Harron does best in adapting that work is presenting the divide between Bateman's inner and outer world. He can monologue all he likes about how far above he is to everyone else, but at the end of the day no one can remember his name. Patrick Bateman is a man who is desperate for attention, whether he deserves it or not, and even as he goes to incredible lengths, or just thinks he does, it's still like he is simply not there.

