Luca Guadagnino's career isn't slowing down any time soon. The acclaimed filmmaker is in talks to direct a new adaptation of American Psycho for Lionsgate. The screenplay for the new project will be written by Scott Z. Burns. Instead of taking inspiration from other adaptations of the popular novel by Bret Easton Ellis, Guadagnino's vision for the movie will come directly from the pages of the book. The filmmaker expanded the potential of his career after working on Call Me By Your Name. After staying away from various projects in the following years after that adaptation premiered, Guadagnino has spent the last couple of years tirelessly working on a wide variety of titles.

Audiences from all over the world were on the edge of their seats thanks to Luca Guadagnino's last project. Challengers was a passionate drama that followed the marriage between two professional tennis players, Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) and Tashi Duncan (Zendaya). The problem was that both of the tennis stars were heavily involved with a third party, Patrick Zweig (Josh O'Connor). The movie left a massive mark on pop culture, which is why it shouldn't come as a surprise to see many studios trying to work with the director.

Scott Z. Burns is more than ready to tackle the screenplay of the new version of American Psycho. The writer previously worked on The Report, a thrilling drama that followed Daniel Jones (Adam Driver) as he tried to uncover secrets tied to a very delicate investigation. Burns also wrote the screenplay for Contagion. The drama directed by Steven Soderbergh depicted a fictional pandemic years before a real one temporarily shut the entertainment industry down.

The Previous Adaptation of 'American Psycho'

Image via Lionsgate

Many people from all over the world know the premise of Bret Easton Ellis' novel thanks to the previous film adaptation directed by Mary Harron. American Psycho told the story of Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), an investment banker who can't seem to be happy with his comfortable lifestyle. The character eventually falls into violent tendencies, killing one of his co-workers while pretending to be merely a successful banker for everyone else. A few years after American Psycho premiered in theaters, Christian Bale went on to star as Batman in the trilogy of movies directed by Christopher Nolan. It's time for Luca Guadagnino to take his talent and find a new star to step into the shoes of Patrick Bateman.

A release date for the new version of American Psycho hasn't been set by Lionsgate. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.