Luca Guadagnino may well be taking on the yuppie serial killer of our nightmares in his next project, American Psycho, but don't expect him to give too much away about what to expect. The Challengers and Call Me By Your Name director confirmed to Collider’s Steve Weintraub at CinemaCon — while promoting After The Hunt (which stars Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, and Julia Roberts) — that his next project is indeed a new take on American Psycho, adapted from Bret Easton Ellis’ infamous 1991 novel, but he wasn't up for divulging much more. Guadagnino kept it vague, but that’s par for the course when you’re dealing with a character as enigmatic — and dangerous — as Patrick Bateman.

It was confirmed late last year that Guadagnino had cast Austin Butler, the Oscar nominee, in the lead role as the demented Bateman, but that doesn't mean we got any juicy nuggets from the acclaimed auteur, who did admit that the script by Scott Z. Burns was "beautiful", and that it was "something I haven't done yet". So that's something.

"I can only tell you that the book by Bret Easton Ellis is a seminal book for me that I read when it came out in 1990, so I must have been 19 or 20. It's something that I think is going to give me the opportunity of doing something that I have not done yet. It's a beautiful script being written by Scott Z. Burns. That’s it!"

That’s it, indeed. But if you’ve seen Call Me By Your Name, Challengers, or even Bones and All, you already know Guadagnino doesn’t shy away from mixing sensuality, horror, and psychological dissection — making him a pretty perfect fit for Bateman’s high-society sociopathy. Whether Huey Lewis and the News are involved at this point is up for debate.

