There are heaps and piles of book to film adaptations out there, but filmmaker Mary Harron flipped them all on their heads when she transformed Bret Easton Ellis’ 1991 novel, American Psycho, into feature-length form. Starring Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman - a top dog in the New York City investment trade by day and a sociopathic slayer by night - the film’s deeply satirical tone mixed with its gratuitous violence had a mesmerizing hold on audiences when it slashed onto screens in 2000. In fact, the story still has a grip on fans, with Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name) recently revealing plans for a reboot. Right now, audiences can see one of Bale’s most unnerving performances in the deeply dark comedy as American Psycho is now streaming on Hulu.

Set in the late ‘80s, during a time when players like Jordan Belfort (the inspiration behind The Wolf of Wall Street) were pulling in hand over fist from the stock exchange, American Psycho plays into the latter years of the decade’s views on wealth, masculinity, and abundance. In it, audiences meet Patrick Bateman (Bale), a young but incredibly successful investment banker who has made a life out of looking good, eating at only the most expensive establishments and flashing his million dollar smile. But, when no one important is looking, Patrick’s tastes turn dark and sinister, leading the life of a sociopathic serial killer by night.

His work as the axe-wielding, Huey Lewis and the News-listening psychopath helped launch Bale’s career after plenty of smaller roles laid the groundwork, but those tuning into American Psycho for the first time will have a feast of Hollywood’s who’s who thanks to a killer ensemble. Supporting Bale in the Mary Harron-helmed bloody flick is a lineup that includes Willem Dafoe (Nosferatu), Chloë Sevigny (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), Jared Leto (Requiem for a Dream), Reese Witherspoon (Cruel Intentions), Samantha Mathis (Broken Arrow), Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Josh Lucas (Yellowstone) and more.

With a box office haul of $34 million against its $7 million budget, plus plenty of solid reactions from viewers, and a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 85% (whereas critics hit it with a lower 68% approval rating), it makes sense that its production company, Lions Gate Films, eventually drummed up a sequel. Starring Mila Kunis (That ‘70s Show), the film puts Patrick Bateman to rest and sees a new killer named Rachael Newman (Kunis) rise from the ashes and begin killing her classmates in criminology school. Despite Kunis and William Shatner’s (Star Trek: The Original Series) involvement, the direct-to-video project was a major flop. Now, Academy Award-nominated director, Guadagninio, is looking to reboot the original film with Austin Butler (Dune: Part Two), tossing on the suit and picking up the axe once worn and carried by Bale.

American Psycho is now streaming on Hulu.

Your changes have been saved 8 10 American Psycho In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as a gruesome serial killer by night. The cast is filled by the detective (Willem Dafoe), the fiance (Reese Witherspoon), the mistress (Samantha Mathis), the coworker (Jared Leto), and the secretary (Chloë Sevigny). This is a biting, wry comedy examining the elements that make a man a monster. Release Date April 14, 2000 Director Mary Harron Cast Jared Leto , Reese Witherspoon , Chloe Sevigny , Willem Dafoe , Justin Theroux , Christian Bale Runtime 101 minutes Writers Bret Easton Ellis , Mary Harron , Guinevere Turner

