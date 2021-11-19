Blumhouse has released the trailer for one of their latest films, American Refugee, created in a collaboration between Blumhouse Television and Epix. The two companies have teamed up for a whole slate of horror/thriller films to be premiered on Epix.

American Refugee is a new thriller film that follows a family living in an America that is in the midst of societal collapse. Greg and Helen Taylor, played by Derek Luke (The Purge TV series) and Erika Alexander (Get Out), are faced with finding a way to keep their family safe from the violence that has erupted in the outside world. After all their food gets stolen, the family is forced to take shelter in their neighbor's doomsday bunker. Once in it, their fate falls in the hands of their survivalist neighbor, played by Sam Trammell (True Blood, The Fault in our Stars), whose mercy for the Taylors lasts only as long as they can prove themselves to be useful. Supplies are scarce, and when tensions rise, no one knows who can really be trusted.

In the trailer, we see the Taylor family desperate to get into the bunker and being reluctantly let in by their neighbor, who already has his son and pregnant wife in the bunker with him. We also see the rising tensions between the two families as the neighbor's wife goes into labor, strangers from the outside try to attack the bunker, and the personalities of the two families clash — leaving audiences anxious to see how they'll come together, if at all.

Image via Epix

American Refugee stars Luke, Alexander, Trammell, Peyton Jackson (Nobody’s Fool), Zamani Wilder (Sacred Lies), Jessi Case (Mother’s Day), and Vince Mattis (Halloween). The film has been directed by Emmy award-winning writer Ali LeRoi (Everybody Hates Chris, The Obituary of Tunde Johnson). Executive producers are Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse, and Lisa Bruce.

The first film in this partnership between Blumhouse Television and Epix, A House on the Bayou staring Angela Sarafyan (Westworld), Paul Schneider (Parks & Recreation), will release Friday, November 19 for digital purchase and on Epix.

Watch the trailer for American Refugee below. The film will debut on December 10 on Epix and on digital.

