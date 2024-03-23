After a nearly three-year hiatus, Police Chief Del Harris (Jeff Daniels) is back on the case with American Rust Season 2, otherwise known as American Rust: Broken Justice. Season 1 of the fan-favorite series introduced audiences to the quiet Pennsylvanian town that Del Harris watches over, and it's one that's ripe with plenty of twists and turns. That heavy road makes for a slow-burning Season 1, and fans were understandably excited at what would be in store for a second season. Alas, the road to an American Rust Season 2 would prove to be a difficult one.

Fans of American Rust were devastated to learn that the show had been canceled by its home channel, Showtime, after one season. Hope certainly seemed lost for a show that just seemed to be getting started when, all of a sudden, a beacon of hope. Several months after the show's cancelation, Amazon swept up the rights to American Rust, confirming that the Jeff Daniels-led series would return for a Season 2. Two years later, the show is finally back with American Rust: Broken Justice, which sees Del Harris attempting to solve a new mystery while trying to prove his loyalty to the town.

To learn more about Jeff Daniels' long-awaited return to television and its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about American Rust: Broken Justice.

When is 'American Rust: Broken Justice' Coming Out?

Justice returns to the rural U.S. when American Rust: Broken Justice premieres on Thursday, March 28th, 2024. Prime Video nor Amazon Studios have explicitly confirmed whether the complete new season of American Rust: Broken Justice will be available to binge-watch on that day or if the series' ten episodes will be released weekly.

Where Can You Watch 'American Rust: Broken Justice'?

With the show no longer being associated with Showtime, American Rust: Broken Justice will be available to watch and stream exclusively on Prime Video once the show premieres in late March. The inclusion of American Rust: Broken Justice in Prime Video's March slate is significant, as the month is already packed with a strong line-up of original content. Not only does Prime have several exclusive movies coming to the platform this month, such as Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House remake and John Cena's Ricky Stanicky comedy, but March also signifies the anticipated second half of the critically acclaimed superhero show, Invincible Season 2.

Does 'American Rust: Broken Justice' Have a Trailer?

Prime Video released the first trailer for American Rust: Broken Justice on March 4th, officially giving fans their first proper look at the show after two years. Audiences are immediately reintroduced to Del Harris, who, like the show he stars in, has been on an extended hiatus following the traumatic events of Season 1. Harris seems eager to return to work but still has some demons in the closet. His controversial methods and alleged criminal connections make him the target of District Attorney Sue Herlitz (Emily Davis), who hopes to oust him once he's re-elected. However, Harris is always more concerned about solving his town's various crimes, with his latest case being quite perplexing.

Who Stars in 'American Rust: Broken Justice'?

Two-time Emmy winner Jeff Daniels, who plays Del Harris, again leads the American Rust cast for Season 2. Jeff Daniels may arguably be best known as Jim Carrey's partner in comedic crime in Dumb and Dumber, but Daniels' acting roots are very much entrenched in the dramatic. Fine examples of that can be found in his television work, such as his Emmy-winning roles in The Newsroom and Godless. Jeff Daniels also has plenty of dramatic roles in feature films, such as Steve Jobs, The Martian, and more. American Rust: Broken Justice will be Jeff Daniels' first acting role since Season 1 of American Rust, and he's also set to star in another series by the end of 2024 with Netflix's A Man in Full.

Several cast members from Season 1 will also be returning for American Rust Season 2, including Emmy nominee and ER star Maura Tierney as Harris' partner Grace Poe. Fans can also expect to see the return of David Alvarez (West Side Story) as Isaac English, Alex Neustaedter (Colony) as Billy Poe, Rob Yang (Succession) as Steve Park, Mark Pellegrino (Supernatural) as Virgil Poe, Julia Mayorga (Rare Objects) as Lee English, and Kyle Beltran (American Horror Story) as Ramon Fisher. The rest of the cast is rounded out by Luna Lauren Velez (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Marc Menchaca (The White House Plumbers), Mike Orr (Orange is the New Black), Britain Seibert (Retreat), Christopher Denham (Being the Ricardos), Amelia Workman (A Thousand and One), Chief Bolt (Chicago Med), Sara Lindsey (Promised Land), and Emily Davis (Tulsa King).

What is 'American Rust: Broken Justice' About?

Image via Showtime

The official plot synopsis of American Rust: Broken Justice reads as follows:

"Four months after the shoot-out in West Virginia, Del has returned to the Pittsburgh P.D. while the folks in Buell try to get their lives back on track. Del and his new work partner Angela, are assigned a high-profile bombing case that proves to be quite complex. Del finds himself back in the folds of The Brotherhood and he struggles to find the balance between his life in Pittsburgh and his life/ relationship with Grace back in Buell. Billy accepts a settlement for his injuries from his time in prison and he decides to try to move forward with his life. Billy uses the money from the settlement to buy Grace the property they lived on. Grace uses this land to give herself new economic/ work opportunities. Meanwhile, Billy and Lee try to figure out their relationship with each other as they navigate their own futures. Lee has taken a job working as a paralegal at a law firm in Pittsburgh. Billy decides to move in with Isaac and Lee and Isaac helps Billy get back into shape. Isaac has decided to make a life for himself in Buell and is working for Landwill Energy. Isaac has fully embraced his sexuality and pursues new romantic situations. Virgil is still up to his old ways but finds a way to get money from Grace so he can pursue a new business opportunity. Steve Park has taken over for Del as the Chief of Police in Buell and is determined to take Del down and prove his connection to the crimes that happened in West Virginia. The town of Buell is rocked by more murders that creates chaos in the lives of all of its residents."

Who is Making 'American Rust: Broken Justice'?

Image via Prime Video

American Rust was created by Dan Futterman, who was previously credited for his screenwriting work on Capote and Foxcatcher. Some may recognize Futterman for his acting work as well, with his most well-known role being Val Goldman from Robin Williams and Nathan Lane's classic comedy caper, The Birdcage. Showrunning American Rust is Adam Rapp, who previously worked with Futterman on The Looming Tower. Both Futterman and Rapp will also be executive producing the show.

Is 'American Rust' Season 1 Streaming on Prime Video?

Image via Prime Video

Surprisingly, American Rust Season 1 is not currently available to stream on Prime Video, but that's set to change soon. On March 28th, the same day Season 2 premieres, Season 1 of American Rust will be available to watch and stream on Prime Video.

