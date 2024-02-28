The Big Picture Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney return for the second season of American Rust: Broken Justice .

Season 2 delves into uncovering a deeper conspiracy in Buell, Pennsylvania.

The series returns to Prime Video on March 28, 2024.

Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney return to our screens in the second season of Prime Video's American Rust: Broken Justice, and Collider is delighted to be teaming up with the streaming service to bring our readers the very first, exclusive look at images from the upcoming season of the gritty crime drama, which continues to examine the complicated relationships between law enforcement and citizens in a Pennsylvania town. The series will drop all of its episodes on Prime Video on March 28th.

Adapted from the widely praised novel by Philipp Meyer, American Rust made its debut on Showtime, delving into the frayed edges of the American Dream within a Rust Belt town situated in southwest Pennsylvania. The storyline is centered around police chief Del Harris, whose moral compass is tested when the son of his romantic interest, Grace Poe (Tierney), becomes embroiled in a murder accusation. Faced with a daunting dilemma, Harris is confronted with the extent of his willingness to safeguard him.

The series returns us to the fictional locale of Buell, Pennsylvania, where Del Harris (portrayed by Daniels) and Grace Poe strive to piece their lives back together following the tumultuous events of the first season. The story of the second season unfolds with a series of murders that, at first glance, appear unconnected but gradually reveal hints of a deeper, overarching conspiracy that looms over this close-knit community.

Who Is in 'American Rust: Broken Justice'?

Close

Daniels reprises his role as Detective Del Harris, a man haunted by his past, striving to atone for his mistakes while navigating a world riddled with danger at every turn, while Tierney returns as Grace Poe. Grace is a testament to the fierce loyalty and determination of a woman fighting for her place in a devastated Pennsylvania town. Her relationship with Del Harris propels her into a murky world of crime, testing the boundaries of her morals and loyalty.

David Alvarez stars as Isaac English, a young man on a transformative journey marked by personal tragedy and a complex search for happiness, complicated by a mysterious lover. Alex Neustaedter and Julie Mayorga play Billy Poe and Lee English, tackling their characters' inner conflicts and societal challenges. Neustaedter depicts the struggles of a former athlete dealing with prison trauma, while Mayorga's Lee confronts ethical quandaries in her fight against corruption.

The series also welcomes new additions to its cast, including Luna Lauren Velez as Detective Angela Burgos, a sharp-witted detective with a short fuse, and Nick Sandow as Mike Orr, a veteran of the department with questionable methods.

All 10 episodes of American Rust: Broken Justice will be available on March 28, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S., UK, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

American Rust A compelling family drama that explores the tattered American dream through the eyes of complicated and compromised Chief of Police Del Harris in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania. Release Date September 5, 2021 Creator Dan Futterman Cast Maura Tierney David Alvarez , Alex Neustaedter , Rob Yang , Jeff Daniels Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

Watch on Prime Video