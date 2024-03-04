The Big Picture In American Rust: Broken Justice , Del Harris returns to Buell with a new mindset, facing investigation for past deeds as he tries to bring justice to the town.

Season 2 tackles the fallout of triple homicide and a conspiracy threatening everyone in the small town.

The show maintains its original cast, including Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, introducing new characters to shake up the Rust Belt drama on Prime Video starting March 28.

Jeff Daniels finally gets his badge back later this month for a second season of American Rust on Prime Video. Under the new title American Rust: Broken Justice, the crime drama based on Philipp Meyer's 2009 novel returns to the fictional Pennsylvanian town of Buell to continue exploring life in the Rust Belt where the American Dream hangs on by a thread. A new trailer reintroduces audiences to police chief Del Harris (Daniels), who'll try to pick up the pieces along with his love interest Grace Poe (Maura Tierney) after Season 1's devastating finale. As he takes on a new case, Harris will become the target of an investigation himself for all the questionable deeds he's done in pursuit of justice.

The trailer opens with Harris remarking on the need to "make things right" and get justice, even if it means going against the system. It succinctly sums up his new mindset as he returns to the force, the same mindset that has him in hot water. Season 2 will directly grapple with the fallout of his triple homicide at the end of the first season to protect Isaac's (David Alvarez) secret. Deputy Park (Rob Yang) places Harris at the scene of the crime and deduces that he swapped weapons to clear his tracks, and Sue Herlitz (Emily Davis) promises to take down the sheriff if she's re-elected. Luckily, he has Grace on his side, who is more than willing to smear Herlitz's name after she helped wrongfully lock her son Billy (Alex Neustaedter) away. For Isaac and David, meanwhile, this season is all about putting the murder that jeopardized their futures behind them.

Aside from tying up loose ends from Season 1, Broken Justicesees a string of seemingly unrelated murders plague Buell, which points to a conspiracy that threatens everyone. Grace tells Harris about some armed and dangerous Brotherhood guys in town, including one she calls a "grade A psychopath." It seems Harris has his next lead, but as he investigates the gruesome crime scenes, Park is hot on both his and Grace's tails. Harris no longer trusts himself to stay on the straight and narrow, and a few shots indicate he may resort to far more shady and downright criminal actions to keep them both safe from persecution.

'American Rust: Broken Justice' Brings Back Most of Its Cast

It's been over two years since American Rust was canceled at Showtime, yet the series will return to its new streaming home with much of its original cast intact. In addition to those mentioned above, Julie Mayorga will reprise her role as Lee English, who will face moral dilemmas in combating corruption while helping Billy readjust after his near-death experience in prison. Newcomers for Brutal Justice include Luna Lauren Velez as Detective Angela Burgos, Marc Menchaca as Vic Walker, Nick Sandow as Mike Orr, Britian Seibert as Cynthia Frazier, Christopher Denham as Russell Wolff, Amelia Workman as Rinna Bransford, Leon Addison Brown as Chief Bolt, and Sara Lindsey as Maya Park.

American Rust: Broken Justicearrives on Prime Video on March 28. Check out the trailer below.