Amazon Prime ultimately saved the series, rebranding it as American Rust: Broken Justice.

Unfortunately, Amazon has now canceled the crime series with slim chances of revival elsewhere.

Despite efforts to the contrary, American Rust has sadly solved its last mystery. According to TVLine, the Pennsylvania-set detective series will not be returning for a third season. The series first premiered on Showtime, with Jeff Daniels in the lead role as Detective Del Harris. Since then, the industry has changed significantly with many moving parts that may or may not have impacted the series. Showtime has since merged with Paramount+, but not before American Rust was canceled. It took some time, but Amazon Prime ultimately saved the series. Two years after the cancelation, Amazon put the gripping series on their Freevee platform and rebranded it as American Rust: Broken Justice.

Unfortunately, no one appears to be swooping in this time. Amazon has officially canceled the crime series with no news if it will be revitalized anywhere else. Lightning only strikes once, so it seems highly unlikely there is another network willing to put its faith in the show. TVLine also reported that shortly after the season aired, Amazon shut down Freevee, making the further cancelation unsurprising. While not a shock, it is still a tragic turn of events. You don’t have to be a fan of Daniels’ work to understand this was a special series. On a different platform with different circumstances, this may not have come to pass so quickly.

'American Rust' Had A Specific Appeal

Rust Belt justice has been a popular topic in recent years. Not the first gritty detective drama to focus on the crimes of Pennsylvania, American Rust joined Mare of Easttown the same year to show different sides of the area. Mare of Easttown has not been renewed and may have just been a limited series at this point, but the success of the series is unquestionable. Whether it be from the power of stars Kate Winslet and Jean Smart or the twisted story behind the murder of a young girl, the Max show fired on all cylinders.

That isn’t to besmirch American Rust in any way. Daniels is an accomplished actor who has spent decades building a respectable brand. The story itself was also compelling enough to tune in. American Rust was based on the 2009 novel by Philipp Meyer and focuses on a fictional rural town that has plunged into economic woe. The series took up the mantle of the book, also focusing on the decline of the Middle Class as Harris tries to defend the son of the woman he is in love with. The series was topical, to say the least, and should have appealed to all those who watched it. Compelling as it may have been, the show's future looks bleak. Viewers can memorialize the series by watching both seasons of American Rust on Amazon Prime.

